Tour of 115-year-old Eden Hall for ST subscribers

Scones, sandwiches and tea were on the menu yesterday morning as 20 subscribers of The Straits Times and their guests visited Eden Hall, the official residence of British High Commissioner to Singapore Scott Wightman and his wife Anne. Mrs Wightman, seen here in the Garden Room, took the visitors on a tour of the stately 115-year-old house and discussed its history. Mr Wightman talked about 200 Years Of Singapore And The United Kingdom, a book he co-edited with Singapore Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh. The event was organised by travel company Trafalgar to mark the tenth year of its Be My Guest programme, which takes travellers on guided holidays to Europe and Britain and connects them with locals.