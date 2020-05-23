Tough childhood made her hungry for success

She may be a successful woman now, having carved a career in the insurance business and now with her own estate planning company.

But it has been a hard slog for Ms Michelle Lee, 31.

After her dad died when she was 14, she worked a series of odd jobs to help support her mother and three younger siblings.

She peddled electronics bought on eBay, sold ice cream and worked as a promoter at IT shows.

When she was in junior college, she also tutored primary school pupils and worked late nights stocking supermarket shelves.

By 18, she had saved $20,000 - enough money to help pay her way through university.

Both her parents were vegetable sellers, and though they lived in a five-room Housing Board flat in Choa Chu Kang, they did not have much to spare.

Ms Lee recalled that her parents would often quarrel about money, and over her father's gambling habit.

When she was 14, things took a turn for the worse.

Her parents were working at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre in 2003 when Singapore was hit by the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars).

Her family was put under quarantine at home. Her youngest sibling was eight then.

But Ms Lee's father, who had been struggling with liver cancer and kidney failure, had to be hospitalised. The worsening Sars outbreak, which would go on to claim 33 lives here, meant hospitals limited visitors.

This was why Ms Lee and her siblings never got to see their father for one last time, although he was warded for up to three months.

"I remember the day before he was hospitalised, I had a fight with him over my use of the computer. So silly right?" said Ms Lee.

"One of my biggest regrets is not seeing him for one last time."

After his death, the family was saddled with $40,000 in gambling debts that her father had incurred.

Loan sharks harassed them for a year until a kind relative, who had struck the lottery, paid off the debt.

To make ends meet, Ms Lee's mother worked the graveyard shifts at a factory, and would put in extra hours.

Even though the family received financial support, which included monthly school pocket money, Ms Lee said her mother strictly controlled the money.

At school, Ms Lee was asked multiple times by her teacher to pay for some school materials. "I told her that I had no money, and asked if she wanted me to steal or beg," Ms Lee recalled replying in frustration.

But she said the teacher eventually paid for the materials, something she was grateful for.

SKIPPED SCHOOL TO WORK

In her first year of junior college, Ms Lee often skipped school to work at IT shows. But her grades suffered and she had to repeat her first year of junior college.

Determined to get a degree after her A levels, she enrolled at the Singapore Institute of Management for a degree in marketing and graduated in 2013.

While she was studying, she continued to work part time. Ms Lee said her mother would hound her for money, and sometimes punch her and throw her laptop at her, causing bruises.

Her mother was subsequently diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, a condition marked by unstable moods and behaviour, with her father's early death being a factor. She was warded at the Institute of Mental Health several times after her husband's death.

It was so tough at home, her siblings applied for a personal protection order against their mum and moved out in 2015.

But Ms Lee stuck around. She had promised her dad, before she learnt about his illness, that she would always take care of her mother.

"There were many times when I felt like giving up. I pitied myself a lot, when home didn't feel safe, or when I was hungry and had only instant noodles," said Ms Lee.

"My part-time jobs gave me life, because I enjoyed talking to people, and they listened to me, accepted my recommendations and believed in me. I didn't feel so useless."

These experiences fuelled Ms Lee's desire to do well.

Ms Lusi Lim, 44, chief executive and chief coach of Lusi Group, a soft-skills training academy, said that when she first met Ms Lee, she knew she was "hungry for success".

The pair had met in 2016 when Ms Lee, looking for a life and career coach, participated in one of Lusi Group's programmes.

"She is very resourceful and can think on her feet, as well as resilient and competitive. She will always fight no matter how difficult it is," said Ms Lim, adding that they remain in contact.

Excelling at her insurance role, Ms Lee was inducted into the Million Dollar Round Table, a global association that recognises top-performing life insurance agents and financial advisers around the world.

MENDING FENCES

Her mother began treating her better when Ms Lee was better able to provide for the family.

However, her siblings have not spoken to their mother since they moved out. Ms Lee said she gets along with her two sisters, now aged 30 and 27, and brother, 25.

Eventually, the stress of dealing with her mother saw Ms Lee leave the family flat in 2017.

It was about a year later that they patched things up.

Meanwhile, her career flourished.

After several years selling insurance, she decided to branch out and start her own estate planning company - Legacy Edge. That was two years ago.

Her experiences with her father, who died without a will, and her grandfather, whose assets caused fights among his children, taught her the importance of proper estate planning.

But the challenges she faced also made her want to give back.

Ms Lee volunteered regularly with a Meals-on-Wheels programme when she was less busy, but said she has since reapplied to do so again.

She also donates to the World Vision charity, and is sponsoring the living expenses and school fees of two children overseas.

Said Ms Lee: "I was a beneficiary and I understand that life can be hard. It's a blessing to be able to give back and help them like how someone else helped me and my family before."