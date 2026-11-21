Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The incident took place on Nov 12 at an open court near a playground outside HATCH by TOUCH Preschools@Hougang 606.

SINGAPORE – TOUCH Preschools has sacked a teacher after video footage surfaced of her allegedly holding and jerking a Kindergarten 2 pupil’s chin during outdoor play in Hougang.

In footage provided to citizen journalism portal Stomp, pupils at HATCH by TOUCH Preschools’ Hougang branch are seen practising a dance when a teacher approaches a girl and appears to jerk her chin several times.

The incident took place on Nov 12 at an open court near a playground outside the centre.

Run by Touch Community Services, HATCH by TOUCH Preschools operates five branches across the island in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Hougang, Woodlands and Zhenghua.

Responding to media queries on Nov 21 , head of TOUCH Preschools Juliana Geetha said the pre-school operator learnt of the incident on Nov 16 , after an external party flagged it to the centre’s leader.

Upon reviewing the footage, TOUCH Preschools launched an immediate investigation and suspended the educator, who had been with the operator for three years , from all duties. She was dismissed late on the afternoon of Nov 17 , a day after the incident came to light.

Geetha noted that a second staff member was present during the outdoor session . It is unclear if the colleague witnessed the incident.

Geetha added that the centre met regulatory teacher-to-child ratios for K2 classes – 1:25 for indoor activities and 2:25 for outdoor activities – at the time.

“The safety and well-being of every child entrusted to our care are of utmost importance to us,” Geetha said. “We take any feedback regarding the treatment of children very seriously and do not condone any form of inappropriate behaviour towards them.”

The pre-school has spoken directly to the girl’s parents to inform them of the incident and the disciplinary actions taken, and has checked on her well-being at home.

“To date, she has been her usual self and has shown no signs of emotional distress or reluctance towards attending school, but we will continue to watch over her closely and stay open to any support she and her family may need,” Geetha said.

While no police report was filed, TOUCH Preschools reported the matter to the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) within 24 hours of learning about it , Geetha said.

ECDA oversees and regulates kindergartens and childcare centres in Singapore.

Geetha said: “TOUCH Preschools remains committed to providing a safe, nurturing and respectful learning environment for every child.

“All our educators are expected to uphold high standards of care and professionalism, and we will not hesitate to take appropriate action when these standards are breached.”

ST has contacted ECDA for comment.