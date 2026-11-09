$12.2 million Toto prize pool split between two winning tickets

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There were 12 winning shares in Group 2, with each share coming up to $115,990.

SINGAPORE – Holders of two winning tickets for a Toto cascade draw on Nov 9 can count themselves lucky, with each ticket earning them a share of more than $6 million.

The Group 1 prize money stood at $12,198,558 , and the winning numbers were 5, 27, 29, 38, 40 and 43 . The additional number was 4.

The winning tickets were bought through the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service , according to its website.

One winning ticket was a QuickPick System 7 Entry, while the other was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry .

There were 12 winning shares in Group 2, with each share coming up to $115,990 .

Toto draws are typically held every Monday and Thursday. To win the Group 1 prize, a ticket must have all six winning numbers.

If there are no winners, the prize money will snowball until the fourth draw, after which the amount will be shared among the winning tickets in Group 2.

The prize money had started out at more than $1.1 million on Oct 29 and swelled to over $5.5 million by the third draw on Nov 5 , before reaching more than $12 million on Nov 9 after no punters laid hands on the Group 1 prize.

The last time the Toto prize pool snowballed to more than $10 million was in July, when two winning tickets shared the $12.8 million jackpot on July 13, with each ticket gaining about $6.4 million.