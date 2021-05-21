Top Toto prize snowballs to $8m

Tightened Covid-19 restrictions did not stop people from queueing yesterday afternoon for a shot at the top prize of $4.81 million for the Singapore Pools Toto draw. By around 12.30pm, a socially distanced queue of around 25 people had formed outside Tong Aik Huat, a popular Singapore Pools authorised outlet at Block 685 Hougang Street 61. The line snaked from the shop to around the block, stopping at the carpark. The previous draw, which took place on Monday, saw a top prize of $2.57 million. Like on Monday, there was no top prize winner yesterday as well. The top prize for the next draw, which takes place next Monday at 9.30pm, has snowballed to an estimated $8 million.