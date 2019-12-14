Top stories of the week from The Straits Times

Good evening! Here are our top stories this week.
Five held over man's death in Hong Kong protests
The three males and two females aged 15 to 18 were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, rioting and wounding.
Why Home-Fix, four firms shutting stores: Retail woes hard to fix
Several retailers have been forced to close some, if not all, of their brick-and-mortar shops, often due to a shift in consumer preference.
Trump's 'Phase One' trade deal marred by costs of trade war: Analysts
The US will suspend tariffs on US$250 billion (S$338 billion) worth of goods from China.
SEA Games: Athletics, football taken to task but there's praise for rest of Team Singapore's 'great outing'
It is the third consecutive SEA Games where Singapore's athletes had achieved more than 50 gold medals.
Duct-taped durian for $160,000 anyone? Singapore organisations parody banana wall art
Many businesses and netizens have since weighed in on the debate over the value of the banana artwork.
British election: Four reasons for the Conservative Party's victory
Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in a matter of weeks.
5 things to know about much-anticipated sequel to Story Of Yanxi Palace
Netflix will air the spin-off of hit Chinese drama Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018) on Dec 31 this year.
The Life List: 8 Christmas sweet treats
Whether you have a sweet tooth, are gluten-intolerant or on a keto diet, The Straits Times picks out eight Yuletide treats you should indulge in.