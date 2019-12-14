Top stories of the week from The Straits Times

Good evening! Here are our top stories this week.

Five held over man's death in Hong Kong protests


Footage of the incident showed rival groups of protesters throwing bricks at each other, during which a man was hit by a brick and fell to the ground. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE

The three males and two females aged 15 to 18 were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, rioting and wounding.

Why Home-Fix, four firms shutting stores: Retail woes hard to fix

DFS Group, which has been selling liquor and tobacco at Changi Airport for 38 years, chose not to renew its lease in August, although its luxury concessions such as T Galleria by DFS Singapore in Scotts Road (above) will continue. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE KIAT

Several retailers have been forced to close some, if not all, of their brick-and-mortar shops, often due to a shift in consumer preference.

Trump's 'Phase One' trade deal marred by costs of trade war: Analysts


US President Donald Trump and his allies have been hailing the agreement with China as a historic win. PHOTO: AFP 

The US will suspend tariffs on US$250 billion (S$338 billion) worth of goods from China.

SEA Games: Athletics, football taken to task but there's praise for rest of Team Singapore's 'great outing'



Quah Zheng Wen was the most bemedalled athlete of the Games with six gold and two silver medals, earning him the biennial event's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

It is the third consecutive SEA Games where Singapore's athletes had achieved more than 50 gold medals.

Duct-taped durian for $160,000 anyone? Singapore organisations parody banana wall art



Durian and dessert shop 99 Old Trees posted a picture of a durian taped to a wall after news of a US$120,000 (S$163,000) banana taped to a wall was sold and then eaten. PHOTOS: 99 OLD TREES/FACEBOOK, EPA-EFE

Many businesses and netizens have since weighed in on the debate over the value of the banana artwork.

British election: Four reasons for the Conservative Party's victory



Voters arriving at a polling station in London, Britain, on Dec 12, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in a matter of weeks.

5 things to know about much-anticipated sequel to Story Of Yanxi Palace



Netflix will air Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures on Dec 31, 2019. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM NETFLIX.COM

Netflix will air the spin-off of hit Chinese drama Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018) on Dec 31 this year. 

The Life List: 8 Christmas sweet treats



Crystal Glacier Log Cake from Goodwood Park Hotel. PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

Whether you have a sweet tooth, are gluten-intolerant or on a keto diet, The Straits Times picks out eight Yuletide treats you should indulge in.

