Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 5.

First liposuction death: Medical council seeks maximum three-year suspension for doc



Dr Jim Wong Meng Hang had carried out a liposuction procedure on real estate firm boss Franklin Heng in December 2009 but gave the patient too much sedative. While he was left unattended, Mr Heng's airway collapsed and he suffocated. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Singapore Medical Council is seeking the maximum suspension term of three years for a doctor who used a potent sedative during a liposuction procedure in 2009, causing the death of the patient.

Amazon joins Apple in climb to US$1 trillion market value



Amazon's shares have more than tripled in the past three years. PHOTO: AFP



Amazon.com shares rose as much as 1.9 per cent, pushing the company briefly beyond a market value of US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion), a milestone Apple reached last month.

MAS to closely monitor OCBC's rectification measures after service outage



The outage drew complaints from users on social media sites, with customers citing problems with cash withdrawals to getting online access to their accounts. PHOTO: REUTERS



A software failure and subsequent human oversight were behind the major disruption in OCBC Bank's services for about three hours on Saturday.

Foreigners can buy Forest City units, but will not be issued residential visas: Mahathir



Dr Mahathir (above) caused some confusion when he said foreigners would be barred from buying Forest City properties. PHOTO: AFP



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stated the official position after causing confusion earlier over the purchase ban for non-locals.

Ex-diplomat Bilahari Kausikan asks historian Thum Ping Tjin to make clear his loyalties



Veteran diplomat Bilahari Kausikan, on June 28, 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE



Retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan on Tuesday questioned Dr Thum Ping Tjin’s loyalties by referencing earlier Facebook posts made by the historian.

Activist Jolovan Wham: Pretty clear Government would not be happy with Mahathir meeting



Mr Jolovan Wham, among others, had met Tun Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya to talk about democracy, human rights, freedom of expression and freedom of information in the region. PHOTO: ST FILE



Political activist Jolovan Wham said one may question Dr Thum Ping Tjin's choice of person to lobby but that is a purely strategic question, and has nothing to do with "foreign interference" or subversion. He added: "Real interference is when a foreign government tries to rig election results, or breaks into your systems and tries to manipulate information and data."

Marina Bay Cruise Centre to install 460 cameras, sensors, in 'smart' move to enhance operations



A total of 460 cameras will be installed, with sensors fixed at key locations such as the check-in and baggage handling areas, by September 2019. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



With passenger numbers at Marina Bay Cruise Centre likely to cross the one-million-passenger mark this financial year, the terminal is taking steps to avoid possible congestion by tapping smart technology.

Retired doctor helps others to live well



Dr Wong Hee Ong's plans to study medicine were disrupted by World War II. However, she never gave up on her dream and tried to stay on top of her studies even during the war. ST PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN



When 91-year-old Wong Hee Ong wanted to study medicine more than 70 years ago, she faced a hurdle - the war. But, the war did not stop this pioneer woman doctor.

Football: I enjoy the pressure and challenge of being national head coach, says Fandi Ahmad



Fandi Ahmad with the national team at its first training session, on Sept 3, 2018. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



He burst into prominence at the age of 16, and 40 years on, Fandi Ahmad is still carrying the expectations of the nation.

Singapore's wild swing at the Oscars



Buffalo Boys, a film set in 19th-century Java about two brothers seeking vengeance for their parents' death, is the directorial debut of Mike Wiluan, chief executive of media company Infinite Studios. ST PHOTO: MATTHIAS CHONG



Mike Wiluan's directorial debut, period action adventure Buffalo Boys, has been picked as Singapore's submission to the Academy Awards in the Foreign Language Film category.

