Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 5.
First liposuction death: Medical council seeks maximum three-year suspension for doc
The Singapore Medical Council is seeking the maximum suspension term of three years for a doctor who used a potent sedative during a liposuction procedure in 2009, causing the death of the patient.
Amazon joins Apple in climb to US$1 trillion market value
Amazon.com shares rose as much as 1.9 per cent, pushing the company briefly beyond a market value of US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion), a milestone Apple reached last month.
MAS to closely monitor OCBC's rectification measures after service outage
A software failure and subsequent human oversight were behind the major disruption in OCBC Bank's services for about three hours on Saturday.
Foreigners can buy Forest City units, but will not be issued residential visas: Mahathir
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stated the official position after causing confusion earlier over the purchase ban for non-locals.
Ex-diplomat Bilahari Kausikan asks historian Thum Ping Tjin to make clear his loyalties
Retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan on Tuesday questioned Dr Thum Ping Tjin’s loyalties by referencing earlier Facebook posts made by the historian.
Activist Jolovan Wham: Pretty clear Government would not be happy with Mahathir meeting
Political activist Jolovan Wham said one may question Dr Thum Ping Tjin's choice of person to lobby but that is a purely strategic question, and has nothing to do with "foreign interference" or subversion. He added: "Real interference is when a foreign government tries to rig election results, or breaks into your systems and tries to manipulate information and data."
Marina Bay Cruise Centre to install 460 cameras, sensors, in 'smart' move to enhance operations
With passenger numbers at Marina Bay Cruise Centre likely to cross the one-million-passenger mark this financial year, the terminal is taking steps to avoid possible congestion by tapping smart technology.
Retired doctor helps others to live well
When 91-year-old Wong Hee Ong wanted to study medicine more than 70 years ago, she faced a hurdle - the war. But, the war did not stop this pioneer woman doctor.
Football: I enjoy the pressure and challenge of being national head coach, says Fandi Ahmad
He burst into prominence at the age of 16, and 40 years on, Fandi Ahmad is still carrying the expectations of the nation.
Singapore's wild swing at the Oscars
Mike Wiluan's directorial debut, period action adventure Buffalo Boys, has been picked as Singapore's submission to the Academy Awards in the Foreign Language Film category.