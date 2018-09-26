Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 26.
Shared-bike parking rules welcomed, but some raise concerns
Bike-sharing firms have welcomed the new measures aimed at curbing indiscriminate parking, though some raised concerns about how their business will be affected.
Video: Trump, Rouhani exchange threats, insults on UN's world stage
US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged taunts at the United Nations General Assembly with Trump vowing more sanctions against Teheran and Rouhani suggesting his American counterpart suffers from a “weakness of intellect.”
SIA's KrisFlyer miles among stolen frequent flier points sold on the Dark Web
Other miles for membership programmes apparently being hawked by vendors include those for Emirates Skywards, Delta Skymiles and up to 15 others, a study found.
Video: Bill Cosby, in cuffs, imprisoned for up to 10 years for sexual assault
Cosby must spend at least three years in a Pennsylvania prison before he becomes eligible for supervised release, though he could end up behind bars for up to a decade.
COI on SingHealth cyber attack: Alarm bells did not ring for key cyber-security employee despite suspicious activity
A key cyber-security employee at Integrated Health Information Systems, SingHealth's technology vendor, was on holiday when suspicious activities were first detected on SingHealth's network in June this year.
Video: Generation Grit: She lost her voice, now she helps others
The day is etched in her memory. Ms Crystal Goh woke up one morning in April 2011 and could not muster a decipherable word.
Singapore residents expect to continue working after hitting retirement age: Survey
People in Singapore are living longer, but their savings may peter out sooner than expected as they enter their golden years.
Once-notorious Tai Seng now an Instagram project
The project, called simitaiseng, runs on Instagram and profiles the estate's key personalities, quirky businesses and heritage.
Tin Pei Ling gives birth to second son, says will be back in action soon after recuperating
Ms Tin, who has been in politics for seven years, earlier announced her pregnancy in March in a Facebook post.
Fire at Punggol flat sparked by PMD left charging in the kitchen: SCDF
Preliminary investigation by the SCDF found that the cause of fire was electrical in nature, and had originated from the battery pack of a PMD.