Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 26

Shared-bike parking rules welcomed, but some raise concerns



Chinese firms ofo and Mobike said they would work with the LTA to implement the measures aimed at curbing indiscriminate parking. ST PHOTO: MATTHIAS CHONG



Bike-sharing firms have welcomed the new measures aimed at curbing indiscriminate parking, though some raised concerns about how their business will be affected.

Video: Trump, Rouhani exchange threats, insults on UN's world stage



US President Donald Trump (left) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged taunts at the United Nations General Assembly, on Sept 25. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged taunts at the United Nations General Assembly with Trump vowing more sanctions against Teheran and Rouhani suggesting his American counterpart suffers from a “weakness of intellect.”

SIA's KrisFlyer miles among stolen frequent flier points sold on the Dark Web



An SIA spokesman said there has been a "very limited number" of cases where points have been stolen from KrisFlyer accounts. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Other miles for membership programmes apparently being hawked by vendors include those for Emirates Skywards, Delta Skymiles and up to 15 others, a study found.

Video: Bill Cosby, in cuffs, imprisoned for up to 10 years for sexual assault



Bill Cosby was marched out of court in shackles, on Sept 25, after a judge branded him a 'predator'. PHOTO: REUTERS



Cosby must spend at least three years in a Pennsylvania prison before he becomes eligible for supervised release, though he could end up behind bars for up to a decade.

COI on SingHealth cyber attack: Alarm bells did not ring for key cyber-security employee despite suspicious activity



A four-member Committee of Inquiry heard the account of Mr Ernest Tan Choon Kiat, a key cyber-security employee at Integrated Health Information Systems, on the third day of a public hearing to investigate the cyber attack on SingHealth. ST PHOTO: SYAZA NISRINA



A key cyber-security employee at Integrated Health Information Systems, SingHealth's technology vendor, was on holiday when suspicious activities were first detected on SingHealth's network in June this year.

Video: Generation Grit: She lost her voice, now she helps others





As long as Ms Crystal Goh, 32, could remember, singing was an integral part of her life. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The day is etched in her memory. Ms Crystal Goh woke up one morning in April 2011 and could not muster a decipherable word.

Singapore residents expect to continue working after hitting retirement age: Survey



A group of elderly men sitting outside Raffles Place MRT station. A survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit found that respondents plan to continue working after they turn 62 - the standard retirement age. PHOTO: ST FILE



People in Singapore are living longer, but their savings may peter out sooner than expected as they enter their golden years.

Once-notorious Tai Seng now an Instagram project



The four behind project simitaiseng are (from left) Mr Clifford Lee, 26, Mr Pang Xue Qiang, 26, Mr Justin Kor, 26, and Mr Prabhu Silvam, 28. Since March, they have been working their way around the estate during their lunch hour to document the neighbourhood they work in. The team has profiled barbers and bakers, a ban mian seller, a muay thai fighter and secondhand goods dealer Hock Siong & Co. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The project, called simitaiseng, runs on Instagram and profiles the estate's key personalities, quirky businesses and heritage.

Tin Pei Ling gives birth to second son, says will be back in action soon after recuperating



Ms Tin Pei Ling announced in a Facebook post that she gave birth to her second son on Sept 25, 2018. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/TIN PEI LING



Ms Tin, who has been in politics for seven years, earlier announced her pregnancy in March in a Facebook post.

Fire at Punggol flat sparked by PMD left charging in the kitchen: SCDF



Preliminary investigation found that the cause of fire was electrical in nature, and had originated from the battery pack of a personal mobility device. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE



Preliminary investigation by the SCDF found that the cause of fire was electrical in nature, and had originated from the battery pack of a PMD.

