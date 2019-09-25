Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 25.
1. House Democrats open formal impeachment inquiry, targeting US President Donald Trump
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement opens a fresh chapter of confrontation in response to startling allegations that the president sought to enlist a foreign power for his own political gain.
2. Credit card skimmers target shopping websites popular with Singaporeans, 1,700 cards for sale on Dark Web
The skimmers use a malware which acts as a digital version of a traditional credit card skimmer - a small device installed on ATMs that intercepts bank card details.
3. Three companies with offices in Singapore fingered for involvement in haze
Singapore's National Environment Agency said it is monitoring the current haze situation closely, although it has not taken any action against firms under the country's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act this year.
4. British PM Boris Johnson insists UK to leave EU on Oct 31 after Supreme Court ruled decision to suspend Parliament was 'unlawful'
Britain’s House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said Parliament will resume its deliberations.
5. Early polls in UK likely after court ruling
The unprecedented legal ruling has not only deeply humiliated Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but also complicates even further Britain's tortuous separation negotiations with the European Union.
6. Malaysian students to be evacuated from Riau, Jambi provinces after haze emergency declared
Some 306 Malaysians students in Pekanbaru and Jambi cities in Sumatra will be evacuated after a state of emergency was declared due to severe haze.
7. How clear the air looks is not an accurate gauge of how bad the haze is, say expert and NEA
What you see is not what you get, at least when it comes to the haze, as poor visibility could be due to water vapour instead of haze particles.
8. Gifted kids get their own pre-school programmes
A handful of education providers have started not just enrichment programmes but full-day pre-school for high-ability children who do not fit into mainstream pre-schools.
9. Straits Times photo exhibition showcases most powerful news images from around the world
More than 250 of the most powerful images captured by local and international photojournalists in the past year will be on display in October at Through The Lens, a photo exhibition organised by The Straits Times.
10. Samsung says online $3 Galaxy S10 smartphone promotion is fake
The Galaxy S10 smartphone, which launched here in March, retails for $1,298.