Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 25.

1. House Democrats open formal impeachment inquiry, targeting US President Donald Trump



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media at the Capitol Building in Washington, DC on Sept 24, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement opens a fresh chapter of confrontation in response to startling allegations that the president sought to enlist a foreign power for his own political gain.

2. Credit card skimmers target shopping websites popular with Singaporeans, 1,700 cards for sale on Dark Web



From January to August 2019, the firm had detected 26,102 compromised payment cards issued by Singapore banks that were put up for sale on the Dark Web, with an estimated underground value of US$1.8 million. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



The skimmers use a malware which acts as a digital version of a traditional credit card skimmer - a small device installed on ATMs that intercepts bank card details.

3. Three companies with offices in Singapore fingered for involvement in haze



Children get a dose of oxygen from a Red Cross volunteer at a village in Jambi on Sept 24, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Singapore's National Environment Agency said it is monitoring the current haze situation closely, although it has not taken any action against firms under the country's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act this year.

4. British PM Boris Johnson insists UK to leave EU on Oct 31 after Supreme Court ruled decision to suspend Parliament was 'unlawful'



People protesting outside the Supreme Court in London on Sept 17, 2019, against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament. PHOTO: REUTERS



Britain’s House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said Parliament will resume its deliberations.

5. Early polls in UK likely after court ruling



Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller speaking outside the Supreme Court in London yesterday after it made its decision on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament. She has called the ruling "a win for parliamentary sovereignty, the separation of powers and independence of our British courts". PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



The unprecedented legal ruling has not only deeply humiliated Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but also complicates even further Britain's tortuous separation negotiations with the European Union.

6. Malaysian students to be evacuated from Riau, Jambi provinces after haze emergency declared



A photo taken on Sept 20 shows Pekanbaru in Indonesia's Riau province shrouded in haze. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Some 306 Malaysians students in Pekanbaru and Jambi cities in Sumatra will be evacuated after a state of emergency was declared due to severe haze.

7. How clear the air looks is not an accurate gauge of how bad the haze is, say expert and NEA



A view of the skies above Sportshub and Costa Rhu condominium at around 5pm on Sept 24, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



What you see is not what you get, at least when it comes to the haze, as poor visibility could be due to water vapour instead of haze particles.

8. Gifted kids get their own pre-school programmes



Mrs Emily Wong and Mr Matthew Wong with their five-year-old son Isaiah, along with Mr Sonny Panesar and his six-year-old daughter Akina. Isaiah and Akina attend Gate Junior in Dempsey, a learning centre for children with high IQ. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



A handful of education providers have started not just enrichment programmes but full-day pre-school for high-ability children who do not fit into mainstream pre-schools.

9. Straits Times photo exhibition showcases most powerful news images from around the world



A protester smashing a glass panel of the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019, the anniversary of the city’s handover to Chinese rule. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



More than 250 of the most powerful images captured by local and international photojournalists in the past year will be on display in October at Through The Lens, a photo exhibition organised by The Straits Times.

10. Samsung says online $3 Galaxy S10 smartphone promotion is fake



The fake report claimed that Samsung was working with its distribution partner to give out the Galaxy S10 phones because the company was trying to increase its market share in Singapore. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MYMOB1LES.COM



The Galaxy S10 smartphone, which launched here in March, retails for $1,298.

