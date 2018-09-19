Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 19.

China hits back with tariffs on US$60b of US goods in trade war



The new tariff measures will take effect on Sept 24, 2018, the date when the Trump administration says it will begin to levy new tariffs of 10 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese products. PHOTO: REUTERS



China will impose tariffs on US$60 billion (S$82.3 billion) worth of US goods as retaliation for the new 10 per cent tariff that the United States announced on Monday on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

READ MORE HERE

MAS warns of website using fake comments by DPM Tharman to solicit bitcoin investments



Screenshot of a fraudulent website that has been soliciting investments in bitcoins using fabricated comments attributed to MAS chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.



In a statement late Tuesday night, the MAS said that the website's article is "highly deceptive and misleading".

READ MORE HERE

Power disruption: Surprised residents flood hotlines over loss of electricity



Several parts of Singapore, such as Yishun, were hit by a blackout in the wee hours of Sept 18, 2018. ST PHOTO: FABIAN KOH



The extensive blackout that hit 19 areas in Singapore early Tuesday morning has raised concerns among some people over how this could happen here.

READ MORE HERE

Hero's welcome for Moon Jae-in carries Pyongyang's hope of nuclear breakthrough



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang on Sept 18, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS/PYEONGYANG PRESS CORPS



Bear hugs, bromance and boisterous cheers marked the third inter-Korean summit, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at Pyongyang's main airport on Tuesday to welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in to his country.

READ MORE HERE

The Lives They Live: Opening for The Rolling Stones was wild, wild, wild



The Silver Strings was a big part of Mr Audie Ng's youth and will always be special to him, he says. "It is the only band I have been with. We still keep in touch with each other even after five decades." ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The year was 1965. Thousands of teenagers filled the iconic Singapore Badminton Hall, waiting for English rock band The Rolling Stones to perform. Tasked with keeping the wild audience in check was the opening act The Silver Strings - Singapore's own rising stars.

READ MORE HERE

International Criminal Court opens preliminary probe into Myanmar crimes against Rohingya



A Rohingya mother and her daughter, who fled the village of Min Gyi in Myanmar, at a refugee camp near in Bangladesh in 2017. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda will look at whether there is enough evidence to warrant a full investigation into Myanmar's military crackdown which has seen some 700,000 people flee into neighbouring Bangladesh.

READ MORE HERE

19 dead, 14 hospitalised from suspected alcohol poisoning in Malaysia



According to The Star, based on accounts by the victims, they had consumed three brands of alcoholic beverages - Mandalay Whiskey, King Fisher Beer and Grand Royal Whiskey. PHOTO: REUTERS



Up to 19 men have died and 14 hospitalised since Monday night from suspected poisoning after having consumed alcoholic drinks, said Malaysian police.

READ MORE HERE

Taxi association to raise concerns to ComfortDelGro over revised booking levy



Starting Sept 25, ComfortDelGro cabbies will pay a levy of 3.9 per cent for each booking that costs over $12, and no levy for bookings that are under $12. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Singapore's biggest taxi operator is changing how much it takes from cabbies for ride bookings, causing many to wonder how it will impact their earnings from next week.

READ MORE HERE

More law grads taking the road less travelled



From left: Mr Algene Tan worked for two top legal firms for almost three years before taking a different path, Mr Marcus Li was a corporate restructuring lawyer before he took up the position of general counsel at Slate Alt, and Mr Chan Yuk Lun founded SingaporeLegalAdvice.com, which began as a blog when he was in law school. ST PHOTOS: DESMOND FOO, JONATHAN CHOO



Under the changes announced by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, admission to the Bar will no longer be synonymous with being qualified to practise law.

READ MORE HERE

Baby pangolin rescued 2 years ago released back into the wild



The baby pangolin was rescued when it was just 1½ months old, after it was found alone at a construction site in the Upper Thomson area. PHOTO: ST FILE



Named Sandshrew, it was taken by Wildlife Reserves Singapore and the National Parks Board to an undisclosed forest location, where it will remain for up to 10 days in an enclosure.

READ MORE HERE