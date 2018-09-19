Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 19.
China hits back with tariffs on US$60b of US goods in trade war
China will impose tariffs on US$60 billion (S$82.3 billion) worth of US goods as retaliation for the new 10 per cent tariff that the United States announced on Monday on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
MAS warns of website using fake comments by DPM Tharman to solicit bitcoin investments
In a statement late Tuesday night, the MAS said that the website's article is "highly deceptive and misleading".
Power disruption: Surprised residents flood hotlines over loss of electricity
The extensive blackout that hit 19 areas in Singapore early Tuesday morning has raised concerns among some people over how this could happen here.
Hero's welcome for Moon Jae-in carries Pyongyang's hope of nuclear breakthrough
Bear hugs, bromance and boisterous cheers marked the third inter-Korean summit, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at Pyongyang's main airport on Tuesday to welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in to his country.
The Lives They Live: Opening for The Rolling Stones was wild, wild, wild
The year was 1965. Thousands of teenagers filled the iconic Singapore Badminton Hall, waiting for English rock band The Rolling Stones to perform. Tasked with keeping the wild audience in check was the opening act The Silver Strings - Singapore's own rising stars.
International Criminal Court opens preliminary probe into Myanmar crimes against Rohingya
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda will look at whether there is enough evidence to warrant a full investigation into Myanmar's military crackdown which has seen some 700,000 people flee into neighbouring Bangladesh.
19 dead, 14 hospitalised from suspected alcohol poisoning in Malaysia
Up to 19 men have died and 14 hospitalised since Monday night from suspected poisoning after having consumed alcoholic drinks, said Malaysian police.
Taxi association to raise concerns to ComfortDelGro over revised booking levy
Singapore's biggest taxi operator is changing how much it takes from cabbies for ride bookings, causing many to wonder how it will impact their earnings from next week.
More law grads taking the road less travelled
Under the changes announced by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, admission to the Bar will no longer be synonymous with being qualified to practise law.
Baby pangolin rescued 2 years ago released back into the wild
Named Sandshrew, it was taken by Wildlife Reserves Singapore and the National Parks Board to an undisclosed forest location, where it will remain for up to 10 days in an enclosure.