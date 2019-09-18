Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 18.
330 childcare centres to raise fees next year, after news of more subsidies for parents
One in five childcare centres is raising its fees for full-day programmes next year, a move that has drawn unhappiness from parents interviewed.
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
The haze that envelops Singapore for the past week hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday morning as workers head to work and students to school.
Students can wear masks in school if they want, given the haze situation, MOE assures parents
Even so, wearing an N95 mask is not necessary with the measures that will be in place in schools if the haze situation worsens, the Ministry of Education said.
Police investigating duo for offences under Public Order Act at Yellow Ribbon Prison Run
Police are investigating a Singaporean duo for offences under the Public Order Act, after the pair attempted to advocate against the death penalty by using running bibs and T-shirts at the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run on Sunday.
New York Fed pumps billions of dollars into market to move interest rates
For the first time in more than a decade, the New York Federal Reserve Bank announced it was pumping billions of dollars into financial markets to keep short-term interest rates in line with the Federal Reserve's target range.
French restaurants Les Amis and Odette get three Michelin stars; 9 new restaurants given one star
Five restaurants received two stars this year, the same number as last year, while 37 eateries received one star, three more than last year.
Remains found in Chin Swee Road flat: Couple's other children in safe hands, says MSF
The other children of a couple charged in court on Tuesday with killing their two-year-old daughter are in safe hands, the Ministry of Social and Family Development said.
Zika cluster in Serangoon Gardens: What you need to know about the virus
Last Friday, the National Environment Agency confirmed three cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection in Hemsley Avenue in Serangoon Gardens, bringing the total number of Zika cases this year to 10.
Sakura in the city: Trumpet trees bursting into full bloom across Singapore
Dubbed the local version of Japan's cherry blossoms, this is the second of two flowering seasons for the tree - the first typically takes place in March and April.
Belgian researchers finds air pollution reaches placenta during pregnancy
The Hasselt University team found the particles accumulated on the side of the placenta closest to the foetus, near where the umbilical cord emerges.