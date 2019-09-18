Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 18.

330 childcare centres to raise fees next year, after news of more subsidies for parents



Pre-schoolers making face masks at My First Skool in Boon Lay Drive. Anchor and partner operators of childcare centres get government funding to keep fees low, and have a fee cap to adhere to. The fee cap is $720 for anchor operators and $800 for partner operators, both before GST. ST FILE PHOTO



One in five childcare centres is raising its fees for full-day programmes next year, a move that has drawn unhappiness from parents interviewed.

READ MORE HERE

Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday



Tampines Central Park on Sept 18, 2019 at 7.25am. As of 7am, the 24-hour PSI reading in the eastern part of Singapore was 107.



The haze that envelops Singapore for the past week hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday morning as workers head to work and students to school.

READ MORE HERE

Students can wear masks in school if they want, given the haze situation, MOE assures parents



A student from Nanhua Primary School wearing a mask while walking to school on Sept 16, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Even so, wearing an N95 mask is not necessary with the measures that will be in place in schools if the haze situation worsens, the Ministry of Education said.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigating duo for offences under Public Order Act at Yellow Ribbon Prison Run



Participants resting and taking photographs outside the old Changi Prison wall at the end of the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run 2019 on Sept 15, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Police are investigating a Singaporean duo for offences under the Public Order Act, after the pair attempted to advocate against the death penalty by using running bibs and T-shirts at the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

New York Fed pumps billions of dollars into market to move interest rates



A man walks past the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. PHOTO: AP



For the first time in more than a decade, the New York Federal Reserve Bank announced it was pumping billions of dollars into financial markets to keep short-term interest rates in line with the Federal Reserve's target range.

READ MORE HERE

French restaurants Les Amis and Odette get three Michelin stars; 9 new restaurants given one star



Chef Sebastien Lepinoy (left) and Chef Julien Royer after getting their three stars on Sept 17, 2019. Gwendal Poullennec, the new international director of the Michelin Guides, is in the centre. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Five restaurants received two stars this year, the same number as last year, while 37 eateries received one star, three more than last year.

READ MORE HERE

Remains found in Chin Swee Road flat: Couple's other children in safe hands, says MSF



At Block 52 Chin Swee Road, some of the former neighbours of the couple said they had not noticed anything amiss. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The other children of a couple charged in court on Tuesday with killing their two-year-old daughter are in safe hands, the Ministry of Social and Family Development said.

READ MORE HERE

Zika cluster in Serangoon Gardens: What you need to know about the virus



Three cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection in Singapore have been confirmed at Hemsley Avenue. All three cases are residents in the vicinity. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Last Friday, the National Environment Agency confirmed three cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection in Hemsley Avenue in Serangoon Gardens, bringing the total number of Zika cases this year to 10.

READ MORE HERE

Sakura in the city: Trumpet trees bursting into full bloom across Singapore



A black-naped oriole in flight among the flowers of trumpet trees at Dakota Crescent yesterday. This is the second of two flowering seasons for the tree – the first typically takes place in March and April. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Dubbed the local version of Japan's cherry blossoms, this is the second of two flowering seasons for the tree - the first typically takes place in March and April.

READ MORE HERE

Belgian researchers finds air pollution reaches placenta during pregnancy



A doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. PHOTO: AP



The Hasselt University team found the particles accumulated on the side of the placenta closest to the foetus, near where the umbilical cord emerges.

READ MORE HERE