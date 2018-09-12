Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 12.

PMD retailers, users appeal against 'rigid criteria' of new standard



Personal mobility device retailers such as Falcon PEV are concerned that the new safety standard for PMDs could drive up costs and cause sales to drop. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Retailers and enthusiasts of personal mobility devices have sent a letter to the Government appealing for it not to implement new rules, which are aimed at reducing the number of fires involving these machines.

Singapore DJ files fresh court challenge against Section 377A, arguing it is unconstitutional

Mr Johnson Ong Ming, 43, who goes by the stage name DJ Big Kid, filed his challenge with the High Court on Monday, four days after India's Supreme Court struck down a similar law.

Police investigating oBike Singapore for misappropriation of funds: Shanmugam



A collection of oBikes under an HDB block in Sengkang, in August 2018. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



But as investigations are ongoing, he was not able to provide further comments on the matter, said Mr Shanmugam in a written parliamentary reply.

Laguna Park sets $1.48b price tag in 3rd bid to go en bloc



With 58 years left on its 99-year lease, owners of the 528-unit former HUDC estate reached the 80 per cent mandate about two months ahead of a Sept 30 deadline, and are launching its tender sale on Sept 18. PHOTO: ST FILE



The East Coast property joins a number of mega sites that remain undeterred by the latest round of property cooling measures.

Man convicted of ex-wife’s murder in Perth was jailed in Singapore in the 1970s for cheating DBS



Tiffany Wan, seen here with her father Ban Ah Ping, was convicted in a West Australian court of being an accessory to the murder of her mother Annabelle Chen. Her father was convicted of his former wife's murder. PHOTO: FACEBOOK



The businessman convicted in Perth last week of killing his 58-year-old former wife was jailed for cheating in 1978 while working as an executive with DBS bank.

Generation Grit: Once homeless, she now helps others



Ms Zulayqha Zulkifli says she and her siblings managed to pull through the difficult times because they always had each other. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



In less than a year, Ms Zulayqha Zulkifli, 24, went from a normal existence, living with her family in their four-room flat in Henderson Crescent, to sleeping rough in the void deck with her mother and three siblings.

New York commemorates 17th anniversary of Sept 11 terrorist attacks



A Port Authority Police Officer looks down into the South Pool during observances held on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks at the annual ceremony at the Ground Zero memorial site, in New York, on Sept 11, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



New York honoured the nearly 3,000 people killed on Sept 11, 2001, in a ceremony at Ground Zero, the site where hijacked Al-Qaeda planes brought down the Twin Towers.

dataSTories: How far can your passport take you?



The Singapore passport has been ranked one of the most powerful this year by Henley Passport Index. Here’s a look at the global reach of different passports. PHOTO: ST GRAPHICS



The Singapore passport has been ranked one of the most powerful this year by Henley Passport Index. How powerful is your passport? We compare the travel documents of 199 countries.

Made in Singapore: Crafting leather for a living



Ms Addynna Azlinor's clients come from all walks of life - from polytechnic students to middle-aged uncles who request for custom-made fanny packs. ST PHOTO: SAMUEL RUBY RIANTO



She grew up wanting to be a surgeon, but Ms Addynna Azlinor found a new purpose for her deft fingers - crafting leather.

South Korea searching for 50 foreigners possibly exposed to Mers



Sanitation workers disinfect the second terminal of Incheon airport, as part of efforts to stop the spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), in Incheon, South Korea, on Sept 10, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it was difficult to track the individuals down, as foreign travellers in South Korea usually do not have local phone numbers.

