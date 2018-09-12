Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 12.
PMD retailers, users appeal against 'rigid criteria' of new standard
Retailers and enthusiasts of personal mobility devices have sent a letter to the Government appealing for it not to implement new rules, which are aimed at reducing the number of fires involving these machines.
Singapore DJ files fresh court challenge against Section 377A, arguing it is unconstitutional
Mr Johnson Ong Ming, 43, who goes by the stage name DJ Big Kid, filed his challenge with the High Court on Monday, four days after India's Supreme Court struck down a similar law.
Police investigating oBike Singapore for misappropriation of funds: Shanmugam
But as investigations are ongoing, he was not able to provide further comments on the matter, said Mr Shanmugam in a written parliamentary reply.
Laguna Park sets $1.48b price tag in 3rd bid to go en bloc
The East Coast property joins a number of mega sites that remain undeterred by the latest round of property cooling measures.
Man convicted of ex-wife’s murder in Perth was jailed in Singapore in the 1970s for cheating DBS
The businessman convicted in Perth last week of killing his 58-year-old former wife was jailed for cheating in 1978 while working as an executive with DBS bank.
Generation Grit: Once homeless, she now helps others
In less than a year, Ms Zulayqha Zulkifli, 24, went from a normal existence, living with her family in their four-room flat in Henderson Crescent, to sleeping rough in the void deck with her mother and three siblings.
New York commemorates 17th anniversary of Sept 11 terrorist attacks
New York honoured the nearly 3,000 people killed on Sept 11, 2001, in a ceremony at Ground Zero, the site where hijacked Al-Qaeda planes brought down the Twin Towers.
dataSTories: How far can your passport take you?
The Singapore passport has been ranked one of the most powerful this year by Henley Passport Index. How powerful is your passport? We compare the travel documents of 199 countries.
Made in Singapore: Crafting leather for a living
She grew up wanting to be a surgeon, but Ms Addynna Azlinor found a new purpose for her deft fingers - crafting leather.
South Korea searching for 50 foreigners possibly exposed to Mers
The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it was difficult to track the individuals down, as foreign travellers in South Korea usually do not have local phone numbers.