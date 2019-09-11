Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 11

More first-time HDB flat buyers to get higher grants; income ceiling for eligible buyers raised



Several policy changes to help young home buyers get their first homes have been rolled out in recent years. PHOTO: ST FILE



From Sept 11, a new Enhanced CPF Housing Grant of up to $80,000 will be made available to eligible buyers. The income ceiling for new flats and ECs will also be raised.

HDB resale market could be big winner of changes that raise grants for flat buyers



HDB units in Marine Crescent. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Existing home owners may get to fulfil their upgrading dream of buying a private condo once they sell their flats, so the whole property cycle benefits, said an analyst.

Trump fires John Bolton as top security adviser, citing disagreements



A February 2019 file photo shows Trump listening as Bolton speaks during a presidential memorandum signing. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Trump’s announcement of Mr Bolton’s departure followed an acrimonious conversation on Monday night that included their differences over Afghanistan, said a source.

Elections Dept puts up tender for 150 polling booths to be delivered by Oct 31



The call for tender follows the announcement on Sept 4 that the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee had been formed, a move which officially starts the process that could see the next general election being held in a matter of months. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Elections Department has put up other calls for tenders in recent months, such as for computers and elections bus transportation services.

PM Lee will testify in court if defamation suit against TOC editor goes to trial



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is suing Mr Terry Xu, the chief editor of The Online Citizen (TOC), for defamation over an Aug 15 article published by TOC and a Facebook post. PHOTO: ST FILE



PM Lee is suing Mr Terry Xu for defamation over an Aug 15 article and a Facebook post, which his lawyers said contained “false and baseless” allegations.

2 S'poreans killed in California boat fire: Boat operators file lawsuit to prevent future payouts to victims



The lawsuit might allow Truth Aquatics to avoid having to pay damages to the families of 34 victims who died in a horrific boat fire off Southern California, by limiting their liabilities to the value of the boat's remains, which is zero. PHOTO: AP



Similar legal practices have been successfully employed by parties concerned in some devastating maritime accidents - including the owners of the Titanic.

Phuket killing: Manhunt under way after suspect skips bail



The victim, Briton Amitpal Singh Bajaj (centre) died after being held in a chokehold by Norwegian Roger Bullman (right). PHOTOS: ST FILE, ROYAL THAI POLICE



Police on the normally peaceful resort island of Phuket in southern Thailand have launched a major manhunt - scouring hotels and guesthouses for a man who choked a fellow tourist to death during a late-night skirmish.

Apple TV+ will launch on Nov 1, while Apple Arcade will start on Sept 19



Apple CEO Tim Cook announcing the availability of Apple TV+ video content streaming service at a media event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



The Apple TV+ will launch on Nov 1 in over 100 markets, including Singapore, for a monthly fee of $6.98 (seven-day free trial).

Football: Singapore beat Palestine 2-1 to top World Cup qualifying group



Palestine's Mahmoud Wadi (right) attempts to score at the World Cup qualifier on Sept 10, 2019. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



The Palestinians are 60 places higher than the Lions in Fifa's world rankings.

2 suspects arrested for growing cannabis plants in Yishun residential unit



During the raid on the Yishun residential unit, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau found a makeshift greenhouse with two pots of cannabis plants as well as printed and written instructions for cultivating cannabis plants. PHOTOS: CNB



The raid took place after officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority found glass apparatus, suspected to be used to consume drugs, at the parcel post section of SingPost Centre.

