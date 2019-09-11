Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Sept 11

More first-time HDB flat buyers to get higher grants; income ceiling for eligible buyers raised
From Sept 11, a new Enhanced CPF Housing Grant of up to $80,000 will be made available to eligible buyers. The income ceiling for new flats and ECs will also be raised.
HDB resale market could be big winner of changes that raise grants for flat buyers
Existing home owners may get to fulfil their upgrading dream of buying a private condo once they sell their flats, so the whole property cycle benefits, said an analyst.
Trump fires John Bolton as top security adviser, citing disagreements
Mr Trump’s announcement of Mr Bolton’s departure followed an acrimonious conversation on Monday night that included their differences over Afghanistan, said a source.
Elections Dept puts up tender for 150 polling booths to be delivered by Oct 31
The Elections Department has put up other calls for tenders in recent months, such as for computers and elections bus transportation services.
PM Lee will testify in court if defamation suit against TOC editor goes to trial
PM Lee is suing Mr Terry Xu for defamation over an Aug 15 article and a Facebook post, which his lawyers said contained “false and baseless” allegations.
2 S'poreans killed in California boat fire: Boat operators file lawsuit to prevent future payouts to victims
Similar legal practices have been successfully employed by parties concerned in some devastating maritime accidents - including the owners of the Titanic.
Phuket killing: Manhunt under way after suspect skips bail
Police on the normally peaceful resort island of Phuket in southern Thailand have launched a major manhunt - scouring hotels and guesthouses for a man who choked a fellow tourist to death during a late-night skirmish.
Apple TV+ will launch on Nov 1, while Apple Arcade will start on Sept 19
The Apple TV+ will launch on Nov 1 in over 100 markets, including Singapore, for a monthly fee of $6.98 (seven-day free trial).
Football: Singapore beat Palestine 2-1 to top World Cup qualifying group
The Palestinians are 60 places higher than the Lions in Fifa's world rankings.
2 suspects arrested for growing cannabis plants in Yishun residential unit
The raid took place after officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority found glass apparatus, suspected to be used to consume drugs, at the parcel post section of SingPost Centre.