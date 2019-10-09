Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 9.

Singapore is world's most competitive economy: World Economic Forum

It scored 84.8 out of a possible 100, beating the United States to the top spot in the rankings of 141 economies.

White House says it will refuse to cooperate with impeachment inquiry

The move sets Republican President Donald Trump on a collision course with the Democratic-led US House of Representatives.

Bus, train fares to rise by 7%: Needy commuters to get more support

More households will qualify for vouchers, which will be worth $50 each, up from $30.

Leaders' Retreat: PM Lee Hsien Loong, Jokowi hope deep Singapore-Indonesia ties will grow even stronger

Mr Lee congratulated Mr Joko on his re-election and said he looked forward to attending his inauguration.

Artists rally around Alfian Sa'at after Ong Ye Kung cites his poem during Yale-NUS debate

Many felt the lines had been taken out of context.

Circuit Road murder trial: Putting towel around nurse's neck was 'very natural', says accused

Cafeteria worker Boh Soon Ho, 51, considered 28-year-old Zhang Huaxiang to be his girlfriend and flew into rage when he learnt about other men in her life.

Economic Affairs: The tricks companies play online

They take advantage of consumer biases, but now face pushback.

Baby dies from suspected unintentional suffocation: 7 tips to keep your infant safe while in bed

From staying awake when breastfeeding to avoid swaddling the baby during feeding, here are some tips to keep your sleeping baby safe in bed.

I thought I could survive without Google apps on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro but I was wrong

Upon being tasked to use the Huawei Mate 30 Pro as his only phone last weekend, the writer was quietly confident that he would not only survive but also come out of the no-Google Play experience unscathed.

GlaxoSmithKline recalls popular heartburn drug Zantac globally after cancer scare

Zantac, also sold generically as ranitidine, is the latest drug in which cancer-causing impurities have been found.

