Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 31

Indonesia orders checks on all Boeing 737 Max planes after Lion Air crash
Indonesian transport minister Budi Karya has ordered local airlines Lion Air and Garuda to inspect their Boeing 737 Max aeroplanes as the authorities continue to investigate and search for survivors of Monday's Lion Air crash in which 189 people are feared dead.
Small mercies in one of the biggest bus and train fare hikes in years
While making commuters pay for improvements which should arguably have been there in the first place remains a sticking point, the latest fare revision shows heart.
Asia-Pacific trade pact CPTPP to start at end-2018 after six members ratify
A landmark 11-member trade deal aimed at slashing barriers in some of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing economies will come into force at the end of December after Australia informed New Zealand that it had become the sixth nation to formally ratify the deal.
Golden Mile Complex launches en bloc tender while under conservation study
Singapore's collective sales process is about to enter uncharted territory, with architectural landmark Golden Mile Complex launching the first public tender of its building while being studied for possible conservation.
New book tells of how ESM Goh felt after public criticism from Mr Lee
Tall Order chronicles Mr Goh in his youth, his entry into politics and the highs and lows in his journey to become Singapore's second prime minister.
Martial arts novelist Jin Yong dies: 3 of his famous works
Famed Chinese martial arts novelist Jin Yong has died at the age of 94 after a long illness, Hong Kong media reported on Tuesday.
Changi Airport's T4 handled over 8 million passengers in first year
Since it opened on Oct 31 last year, the facility has handled over 43,000 flights and processed 2.2 million check-in bags.
Digital mapping tool to track Singapore's development
Spatial Discovery by the National Library Board allows users to overlay old maps and adjust their transparency against present-day Google Maps.
Apple puts final nail into Home button's coffin with new iPad Pros
Apple has unveiled its new iPad Pro tablets which have ditched two mainstays of the company's previous slates - the Home button and the Lightning port.
Couple die in Yosemite National Park while apparently taking selfie
An Indian couple who fell to their deaths in California's Yosemite National Park were apparently taking a selfie, according to a family member and media reports.