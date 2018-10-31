Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 31

Indonesia orders checks on all Boeing 737 Max planes after Lion Air crash



Indonesian rescuers with some items recovered yesterday from the crash site, including personal belongings and pieces of the wreckage, as well as a body. So far, rescuers have sent 34 body bags containing human remains for DNA testing. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Indonesian transport minister Budi Karya has ordered local airlines Lion Air and Garuda to inspect their Boeing 737 Max aeroplanes as the authorities continue to investigate and search for survivors of Monday's Lion Air crash in which 189 people are feared dead.

Small mercies in one of the biggest bus and train fare hikes in years



Those who pay cash traditionally bear the brunt of fare increases, because these are costly to process, and the Government wants to encourage cashless payments. PHOTO: ST FILE



While making commuters pay for improvements which should arguably have been there in the first place remains a sticking point, the latest fare revision shows heart.

Asia-Pacific trade pact CPTPP to start at end-2018 after six members ratify



A view of the Sydney Harbour bridge. Australia is the sixth nation to formally ratify the CPTPP deal. PHOTO: AFP



A landmark 11-member trade deal aimed at slashing barriers in some of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing economies will come into force at the end of December after Australia informed New Zealand that it had become the sixth nation to formally ratify the deal.

Golden Mile Complex launches en bloc tender while under conservation study



Golden Mile Complex's en bloc tender is the first time in Singapore that a building being studied for possible conservation is put up for collective sale at the same time. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Singapore's collective sales process is about to enter uncharted territory, with architectural landmark Golden Mile Complex launching the first public tender of its building while being studied for possible conservation.

New book tells of how ESM Goh felt after public criticism from Mr Lee



Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story is available at major bookstores, at $56 (hardcover) and $37 (paperback), excluding GST. PHOTO: GOH CHOK TONG



Tall Order chronicles Mr Goh in his youth, his entry into politics and the highs and lows in his journey to become Singapore's second prime minister.

Martial arts novelist Jin Yong dies: 3 of his famous works



TVB's 1983 rendition of The Legend of The Condor Heroes, starring Felix Wong and Barbara Yung. PHOTO: ST FILE



Famed Chinese martial arts novelist Jin Yong has died at the age of 94 after a long illness, Hong Kong media reported on Tuesday.

Changi Airport's T4 handled over 8 million passengers in first year



Changi Airport's Terminal 4 is an opportunity to test new technology and systems. Travellers there do their own check-in, bag-tagging, immigration clearance and auto-boarding. ST PHOTO: SONG TAO



Since it opened on Oct 31 last year, the facility has handled over 43,000 flights and processed 2.2 million check-in bags.

Digital mapping tool to track Singapore's development



Mr Yit Chin Chuan, 51, NAS' assistant director, archives services; flanked by Ms Loh Yuexia, 36, an assistant archivist; and Mr Patrick Cher, 32, a project manager; with the 1846 plan of Singapore produced by government surveyor, architect and engineer John Turnbull Thomson. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Spatial Discovery by the National Library Board allows users to overlay old maps and adjust their transparency against present-day Google Maps.

Apple puts final nail into Home button's coffin with new iPad Pros



Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiling the new iPad Pros at the special event in New York City. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



Apple has unveiled its new iPad Pro tablets which have ditched two mainstays of the company's previous slates - the Home button and the Lightning port.

Couple die in Yosemite National Park while apparently taking selfie



An image of the couple posted to their Instagram page. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM



An Indian couple who fell to their deaths in California's Yosemite National Park were apparently taking a selfie, according to a family member and media reports.

