Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 30

High awareness of race and religion sensitivities but fault lines on class, immigration and LGBTQ issues: IPS study
These emerging issues, if mismanaged, are also seen to impact Singaporeans' trust in government the most, compared to race and religion.
UK set for Dec 12 snap general election after MPs approve plan
PM Boris Johnson's short Bill calling for a Dec 12 election was approved 438 to 20 in the House of Commons.
Thai King fires more officials for 'extremely evil' conduct, poor performance
Two palace officials, identified as bedroom guards, were fired for "extremely evil misconduct" and "adultery".
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
The security officer has made a separate police report over the matter.
Sentosa Golf Club named world's best
While there was no award for Best Golf Club in previous years, the iconic St Andrews Links in Scotland had won the previous five World's Best Golf Course titles.
Generation Grit: 'He would have been proud,' says 1st-class honours grad who stayed up nights to care for ailing dad
Despite having to juggle school with caregiving duties for her father, Maharah Abdul Mahid graduated from university with first-class honours.
Majority of Singaporeans uncomfortable with religious leaders speaking up on LGBT issues: IPS study
Christian respondents were the most likely to be amenable to religious leaders being vocal about LGBT issues.
Sharp jump in complaints about fire extinguisher salesmen
HDB residents say they were pressured to buy equipment and misled into overpaying
Online firms on a roll to feed big appetite for on-demand food
The market will eventually saturate and there is a need for players to expand to other services, said an expert.
Wholesale electricity price a cheaper option for consumers? But experts say it depends on usage, market conditions
Wholesale rates can allow consumers to pocket up to some 40 per cent savings.