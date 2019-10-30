Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 30

High awareness of race and religion sensitivities but fault lines on class, immigration and LGBTQ issues: IPS study



A photo taken on Oct 15 shows office workers near the Singapore River during lunch hour. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



These emerging issues, if mismanaged, are also seen to impact Singaporeans' trust in government the most, compared to race and religion.

READ MORE HERE

UK set for Dec 12 snap general election after MPs approve plan



Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons in London on Oct29, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



PM Boris Johnson's short Bill calling for a Dec 12 election was approved 438 to 20 in the House of Commons.

READ MORE HERE

Thai King fires more officials for 'extremely evil' conduct, poor performance



Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn (above) has proved to be an assertive constitutional monarch. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Two palace officials, identified as bedroom guards, were fired for "extremely evil misconduct" and "adultery".

READ MORE HERE

Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed



A video of the man shouting and hurling vulgarities at his Whampoa condominium’s security guards went viral over the weekend. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



The security officer has made a separate police report over the matter.

READ MORE HERE

Sentosa Golf Club named world's best



Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course was named Singapore's best golf course at the World Golf Awards. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



While there was no award for Best Golf Club in previous years, the iconic St Andrews Links in Scotland had won the previous five World's Best Golf Course titles.

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: 'He would have been proud,' says 1st-class honours grad who stayed up nights to care for ailing dad



Inspired by her father's doctor, Maharah Abdul Mahid now hopes to pursue medicine. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Despite having to juggle school with caregiving duties for her father, Maharah Abdul Mahid graduated from university with first-class honours.

READ MORE HERE

Majority of Singaporeans uncomfortable with religious leaders speaking up on LGBT issues: IPS study



A photo taken on June 29 shows the Pink Dot SG event at Hong Lim Park. Respondents to the IPS study identified religion and LGBT issues as the fault lines most likely to lead to the polarisation of society. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Christian respondents were the most likely to be amenable to religious leaders being vocal about LGBT issues.

READ MORE HERE

Sharp jump in complaints about fire extinguisher salesmen



A photo from July 18, 2019, shows a housing unit in Bukit Batok damaged by a fire. Nearly two-thirds of complainants in the past three years have singled out Singapore Fire Prevention for being misleading and employing aggressive sales tactics. PHOTO: ST FILE



HDB residents say they were pressured to buy equipment and misled into overpaying

READ MORE HERE

Online firms on a roll to feed big appetite for on-demand food



The food delivery sector in South-east Asia could grow to US$20 billion by 2025, almost four times its current US$5.2 billion, according to a report released this month by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The market will eventually saturate and there is a need for players to expand to other services, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

Wholesale electricity price a cheaper option for consumers? But experts say it depends on usage, market conditions



The wholesale electricity price is an alternative to the typical regulated tariff used by Singapore households which have not switched from SP to another retailer under the Open Electricity Market. PHOTO: ST FILE



Wholesale rates can allow consumers to pocket up to some 40 per cent savings.

READ MORE HERE