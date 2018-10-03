Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 3

Government has not curbed public prosecutor's discretion for Section 377A: A-G Lucien Wong



Attorney-General Lucien Wong also noted that "the Government's position on section 377A is that the Police will not proactively enforce this provision, for instance by conducting enforcement raids". PHOTO: ST FILE



The Government has not removed or restricted prosecutorial discretion for Section 377A, Attorney-General Lucien Wong said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Sulawesi quake: Singapore deploys C-130 aircraft to quake-stricken Indonesia



The Singapore Government will also make a contribution of US$100,000 (S$137,000) as seed money to kick-start a fundraising appeal launched by the Singapore Red Cross. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/NG ENG HEN



Two Republic of Singapore Air Force aircraft were deployed to Indonesia on Tuesday to deliver humanitarian aid and help evacuate earthquake victims in Central Sulawesi.

Trump has cleared deck for China trade war by striking new Nafta deal, say analysts



The US flag flies over Chinese shipping containers that were unloaded at the Port of Long Beach, in Los Angeles County, on Sept 29, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



United States President Donald Trump looks to be preparing for a potentially protracted economic war with China by clearing the decks of disputes with America's other trading competitors.

The Lives They Live: 71-year-old goes from being a kampung school teacher to a volunteer



Tamil language teacher, G Rajalaximi, 71, is a volunteer at Project Smile, a charity that helps underprivileged women by providing vocational skills training such as in jewellery making and handicraft classes. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



She was, by her own reckoning, shy and nervous and lucky to be accepted when she applied to be a teacher barely out of secondary school.

AHTC trial to start on Oct 5: WP's Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh to take stand



The trial for the lawsuits will see (from left) WP chairman Sylvia Lim, former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and current leader Pritam Singh take the stand. PHOTO: ST FILE



The trial for the multimillion-dollar lawsuits against three Workers' Party town councillors will start on Friday.

The business of mindfulness: Only 15 per cent of the global workforce feels engaged at work



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Only 15 per cent of the global workforce feels engaged at work - that is, "highly involved in, and enthusiastic about, their work and workplace".

Cop who rescued drunk suspect in Rochor Canal is less than two years into job



Sergeant Desmond Heng, 25, never imagined he would one day wade in canal water to help arrest a suspect. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



When he joined the police force in April last year, Sergeant Desmond Heng, 25, never imagined he would one day wade in canal water to help arrest a suspect.

Man convicted for sexual abuse of biological daughter paid for witnesses to testify for him, prosecution says

A man facing more than 23 years in jail for sexually abusing his daughter paid witnesses to come forward to testify for him in an appeal, the High Court heard on Tuesday.

$16.4m for playing computer games



The grand final Dota 2 match of The International 2018 between PSG.LGD and OG on Aug 25 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. PSG.LGD came in second.PHOTOS: AFP



French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the club that Brazilian star Neymar plays for, will be sending a team to a Singapore sporting event this weekend.

Donna Strickland is first woman to win Nobel Prize in Physics in 55 years



Strickland at her home in Waterloo, Ontario, after winning the Nobel Prize for Physics. PHOTO: REUTERS



When Canadian scientist Donna Strickland got the early morning call informing her she just won the Nobel Physics Prize, she could barely hide her amazement.

