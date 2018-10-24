Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 24.
Disadvantaged Singapore students do well globally, but find it harder to match their top peers: OECD report
Singapore ranks third in the world - behind Macau and Hong Kong - in terms of its share of students in the bottom socio-economic quarter who score well in objective measures of science, maths and reading.
Singaporean paraglider who helped to rescue Sulawesi quake victims dies in India accident
A Singaporean died in a paragliding accident in India, less than a month after he survived a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province.
Website lets sellers decide property agents' worth
A new website that connects home sellers to property agents will allow users to pay what they think the agent deserves.
Reducing class size is good, but mind the costs
Some felt that the current class size of about 33 to 34 in schools was too large and called for studies to evaluate whether a reduction might be beneficial, while others argued that there were other ways to improve student learning.
VIDEO: Court hears harrowing account of SCDF pump well death, as first of five officers gets jailed
SCDF regular Muhammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood, 34, admitted to the fatal push that resulted in Corporal Kok Yuen Chin drowning.
VIDEO: US to 'demand answers' after Turkish president's account of journalist's death
US Vice-President Mike Pence vowed to press Saudi Arabia for answers over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s “brutal murder”.
Malaysia's ex-Treasury chief Irwan and ex-PM Najib to face 1MDB-linked charges on Thursday
Malaysia's former Treasury secretary-general Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah is expected to be hauled to court on Thursday in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.
VIDEO: Generation Grit: Picking up the pieces after falling into an escalator shaft
Ms Azlin Amran became paralysed from the waist down after the accident, and it took a year before she could even think about the future.
SIA likely to fly non-stop to Seattle from next year
If all goes well, Seattle will become SIA's fourth non-stop destination to the US, as the airline moves to capitalise on a growing demand for Singapore-US flights and the availability of a new, more fuel-efficient aircraft - the Airbus 350-900.
Why Jet Li said yes to Mulan
Martial arts hero Jet Li had to concede defeat after a verbal duel with his daughter.