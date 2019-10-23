Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 23

Bishan could get 1,500 new BTO flats near MRT station by 2025
The proposed development, next to the Kallang River, will consist of six residential blocks, from 22 to 39 storeys high. It will also be a 5-minute walk from Bishan MRT station.
Speak Mandarin Campaign marks 40 years: S'pore must guard against losing bilingual edge, says PM Lee
“As our society and context keeps changing, promoting Mandarin will be a continuous, never-ending project,” he said.
Brexit in chaos as British parliament refuses fast decision on PM Boris Johnson’s deal
Lawmakers voted 322 to 308 against Mr Johnson’s extremely tight timetable, which the government has repeatedly said is necessary to reach the target of leaving on Oct 31.
Thai royal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi led volunteer group just before her dismissal
Ms Sineenat's whereabouts are unknown.
Anonymous official who blasted Trump in New York Times op-ed is coming out with book
The publisher describes the book as a "shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record".
Some condos ban food delivery riders from entering on PMDs
The measure has been in place for about two months at these condos, after food delivery riders were found travelling at high speeds inside the compound.
China planning to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with 'interim' chief executive: Financial Times
Officials in China want a stabilised situation before a final decision can be made on leadership changes, as they do not want to be seen to be giving in to violence, said sources.
Indonesians angry, disappointed over Jokowi's decision to include Prabowo in new Cabinet
Volunteers were concerned as during the past election campaign, Mr Prabowo tended to attack the president personally.
Veteran coach Loh Chan Pew accused of molesting teenage athlete: Defence turns up heat on investigating officer in trial
The officer denied providing any details about the case or the identity of the alleged victims to Loh during their phone conversation.
Understanding hoarding: Give hoarders respect, choice in what to discard or keep, say social workers
One in 50 people here will display hoarding behaviour in his lifetime.