Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 23

Bishan could get 1,500 new BTO flats near MRT station by 2025



The Housing Board has called a quotation for a traffic impact assessment for a proposed public housing development in Bishan. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The proposed development, next to the Kallang River, will consist of six residential blocks, from 22 to 39 storeys high. It will also be a 5-minute walk from Bishan MRT station.

READ MORE HERE

Speak Mandarin Campaign marks 40 years: S'pore must guard against losing bilingual edge, says PM Lee



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at an event to mark the Speak Mandarin Campaign's 40th anniversary, with (from left) National Heritage Board chief executive Chang Hwee Nee, Senior Minister of State for Information and Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann, Promote Mandarin Council chairman Chua Chim Kang and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



“As our society and context keeps changing, promoting Mandarin will be a continuous, never-ending project,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

Brexit in chaos as British parliament refuses fast decision on PM Boris Johnson’s deal



A video grab shows British PM Boris Johnson reacting during debate on the Brexit withdrawal agreement Bill. PHOTO: AFP



Lawmakers voted 322 to 308 against Mr Johnson’s extremely tight timetable, which the government has repeatedly said is necessary to reach the target of leaving on Oct 31.

READ MORE HERE

Thai royal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi led volunteer group just before her dismissal



Ms Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was stripped of her titles by King Maha Vajiralongkorn for being disloyal to the monarch. She was appointed Royal Noble Consort in July. PHOTO: THAILAND'S ROYAL OFFICE/AFP



Ms Sineenat's whereabouts are unknown.

READ MORE HERE

Anonymous official who blasted Trump in New York Times op-ed is coming out with book



Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Oct 21, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The publisher describes the book as a "shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record".

READ MORE HERE

Some condos ban food delivery riders from entering on PMDs



Sky Habitat is one of the at least three condominiums in Bishan and Sengkang that have banned food delivery riders from entering the properties on personal mobility devices. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The measure has been in place for about two months at these condos, after food delivery riders were found travelling at high speeds inside the compound.

READ MORE HERE

China planning to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with 'interim' chief executive: Financial Times



Carrie Lam arrives for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Officials in China want a stabilised situation before a final decision can be made on leadership changes, as they do not want to be seen to be giving in to violence, said sources.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesians angry, disappointed over Jokowi's decision to include Prabowo in new Cabinet



Head of the Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto and his deputy Edhy Prabowo arrive at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct 21, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO



Volunteers were concerned as during the past election campaign, Mr Prabowo tended to attack the president personally.

READ MORE HERE

Veteran coach Loh Chan Pew accused of molesting teenage athlete: Defence turns up heat on investigating officer in trial



Loh Siang Piow faces three more charges involving another 16-year-old athlete, but those were stood down for the trial. PHOTO: ST FILE



The officer denied providing any details about the case or the identity of the alleged victims to Loh during their phone conversation.

READ MORE HERE

Understanding hoarding: Give hoarders respect, choice in what to discard or keep, say social workers



An overjoyed Madam Leong taking in the state of her home when the volunteers from non-profit group Keeping Hope Alive had finished their work of cleaning up. She says she is thankful that she now has the space to invite her friends over for karaoke again. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



One in 50 people here will display hoarding behaviour in his lifetime.

READ MORE HERE