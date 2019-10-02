Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 2.
Hong Kong police defend shooting of 18-year-old, say officers were attacked
A police spokesman said officers in Tsuen Wan came under attack from a group of rioters and had to open fire with their lives under threat.
Dry weather ends as Singapore bids farewell to hottest, driest September on record
The weatherman also expects rainfall in the first two weeks of October to be slightly above normal, a forecast which would mean the chance of the haze here remains low.
Some parents take issue with PSLE 2019 maths paper and call it 'exceptionally difficult'
Three questions have been circulating online after the paper last Friday and a Facebook post by a parent airing her grievances on Monday was shared more than 1,000 times.
North Korea fires ‘projectiles’ after saying it will talk to US: South Korea
The reported launch came after North Korea and the United States said they had agreed to resume long-stalled official talks this weekend.
Six months after her death, cancer victim's estate gets interim payout from CGH for medical negligence
Noor Azlin Abdul Rahman's lawyer accepted the payout following a court order issued last month by High Court Assistant Registrar James Lee.
Malaysia halts enforcement of VEP at Johor checkpoints
The Ministry of Transport did not say if, or when, the VEP enforcement would be started.
Tommy Koh laments that Singapore is a First World country with Third World citizens
He was speaking at the Singapore Bicentennial Conference, organised by the Institute of Policy Studies.
'I felt like the whole of Singapore was helping me,' says father of missing girl who was eventually found
Mr Syed, who works in the IT industry, had not seen his daughter, the younger of his two children, since 7am morning on Monday when she presumably left for school.
Generation Grit: He broke his bones more than a hundred times but his spirit was unbreakable
When he was a child, a simple sneeze or a cough could snap his bones "like twigs", causing excruciating pain for Mr Jeremy Lim, 29, who has osteogenesis imperfecta, brittle bone disease.
Local movies Wet Season and A Land Imagined receive 10 Golden Horse Award nominations in total
Also nominated for Best Narrative Feature are A Sun, Suk Suk, The Garden Of Evening Mists and Detention.