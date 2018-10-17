Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 17

AHTC trial: Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang concedes he didn’t check CPG contract
If a managing agent wanted to terminate its contract with a town council, a “responsible town councillor” would check on its contractual obligations and not simply release the firm.
Dow jumps over 500 points as US stocks rally on strong earnings
Wall Street stocks surged higher on Tuesday as a batch of strong earnings reports pushed aside lingering doubts about the economy and trade fights that have pressured markets.
2 new nursing homes to open in Bukit Batok and Bukit Panjang in next 2 years
Two new nursing homes with senior care centres will open in the next two years in the western part of Singapore, adding nearly 600 beds and more than 100 daycare places.
Jurong West Hawker Centre operator, tenants discuss alternatives to controversial 20-cent tray-return system
Modifications to a tray-return system that has stirred unhappiness at Jurong West Hawker Centre were floated during a meeting on Tuesday between some hawkers and the centre's operator.
Maserati driver who drove against traffic along Lorong Chuan at high speed to be charged
A 49-year-old Maserati driver who drove against traffic is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday for dangerous driving, police said on Tuesday.
Tweaks for a better ride-hailing market
The rapid emergence of ride-hailing operators like Uber, Didi and Grab has challenged regulators of the point-to-point transport sector.
Welcome to roboshop - Singapore's first cashless, automated supermarket
A new supermarket in Pasir Panjang does not accept cash. And even if it did there are no cashiers to accept it.
Daughter of Ferdinand Marcos begins Senate bid, as Marcos family seeks to strengthen political clout
The eldest daughter of the former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday began her bid to secure a Senate seat to solidify her family's political comeback since the Marcoses fled in disgrace following a popular revolt more than 30 years ago.
Potential Chinese buyer appears for troubled Singaporean-run international school in Beijing
A Chinese businessman has shown interest in buying the troubled Singaporean-run Beijing BISS International School in the Chinese capital.
Super spy Cleopatra Wong, iconic Singaporean character, set to return on television
The super spy Cleopatra Wong from Singapore, a character who appeared in a series of popular movies in the late 1970s, could return on television. The films include They Call Her Cleopatra Wong (1978).