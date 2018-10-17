Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 17

AHTC trial: Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang concedes he didn’t check CPG contract



Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang on Oct 16, 2018. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



If a managing agent wanted to terminate its contract with a town council, a “responsible town councillor” would check on its contractual obligations and not simply release the firm.

READ MORE HERE

Dow jumps over 500 points as US stocks rally on strong earnings



The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished a buoyant session a hair below session peaks, ending at 25,798.42, up 2.2 per cent or nearly 550 points. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Wall Street stocks surged higher on Tuesday as a batch of strong earnings reports pushed aside lingering doubts about the economy and trade fights that have pressured markets.

READ MORE HERE

2 new nursing homes to open in Bukit Batok and Bukit Panjang in next 2 years



An artist’s impression of Bukit Batok Care Home. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH



Two new nursing homes with senior care centres will open in the next two years in the western part of Singapore, adding nearly 600 beds and more than 100 daycare places.

READ MORE HERE

Jurong West Hawker Centre operator, tenants discuss alternatives to controversial 20-cent tray-return system



A man returns a tray at the tray collection point at Jurong West Hawker Centre, on Oct 13, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



Modifications to a tray-return system that has stirred unhappiness at Jurong West Hawker Centre were floated during a meeting on Tuesday between some hawkers and the centre's operator.

READ MORE HERE

Maserati driver who drove against traffic along Lorong Chuan at high speed to be charged



The 49-year-old driver was arrested on Sept 12, 2018, after a video of the incident was uploaded online. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/BEH CHIA LOR-SINGAPORE ROAD



A 49-year-old Maserati driver who drove against traffic is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday for dangerous driving, police said on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Tweaks for a better ride-hailing market



While disruption by app-based technologies has created powerful ride-hailing operators, an appropriate regulatory framework can help the sector sustain effective competition to the benefit of consumers. PHOTO: ST FILE



The rapid emergence of ride-hailing operators like Uber, Didi and Grab has challenged regulators of the point-to-point transport sector.

READ MORE HERE

Welcome to roboshop - Singapore's first cashless, automated supermarket



The cashless store, the first of its kind in Singapore, is a rare move by a tech start-up into the brick-and-mortar retail space. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



A new supermarket in Pasir Panjang does not accept cash. And even if it did there are no cashiers to accept it.

READ MORE HERE

Daughter of Ferdinand Marcos begins Senate bid, as Marcos family seeks to strengthen political clout



Imee Marcos (centre), daughter of former strongman Ferdinand Marcos, and her son Borgie (second from left) enter the Commission on Elections office in Manila, on Oct 16, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The eldest daughter of the former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday began her bid to secure a Senate seat to solidify her family's political comeback since the Marcoses fled in disgrace following a popular revolt more than 30 years ago.

READ MORE HERE

Potential Chinese buyer appears for troubled Singaporean-run international school in Beijing



The Beijing BISS International School has run into financial difficulty with debts in the millions of yuan. PHOTO: ST FILE



A Chinese businessman has shown interest in buying the troubled Singaporean-run Beijing BISS International School in the Chinese capital.

READ MORE HERE

Super spy Cleopatra Wong, iconic Singaporean character, set to return on television



The movie poster for They Call Her Cleopatra Wong. Beach House Pictures has acquired the character rights for Cleopatra Wong from actress Doris Young, who played the heroine. PHOTO: DORIS YOUNG



The super spy Cleopatra Wong from Singapore, a character who appeared in a series of popular movies in the late 1970s, could return on television. The films include They Call Her Cleopatra Wong (1978).

READ MORE HERE