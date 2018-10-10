Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 10.

Go-Jek revs up to get going in Singapore

Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek has roped in half a dozen car rental firms to supply vehicles and sign on drivers in preparation for a Singapore launch set for next month.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore refutes Oxfam report on its performance in tackling inequality

The Republic may not spend as much as other countries on healthcare and education, but the outcomes it achieves in these areas are significant, and better than most, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee said.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee in Bali for retreat with Jokowi, Asean leaders' meet

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be in Bali for two days to attend a Leaders' Retreat with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and an Asean leaders' gathering.

READ MORE HERE

Nurses guide 995 callers in providing life-saving aid

Since 2011, nurses-turned-operators at SCDF have helped lift CPR done by public to 54 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: Forced to be 'man of the house' at young age, he now helps troubled youth

As a child, youth worker Kevin Chia sometimes found himself having to shield his mother from beatings by his father.

READ MORE HERE

Ugly side to cut-price beauty fixes abroad

Plastic surgeons here say they are seeing more patients hoping to repair the damage caused by cut-price procedures done overseas.

READ MORE HERE

US 'poison pill' targeting China makes no sense

Clause in the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement sets a bad precedent for future trade agreements.

READ MORE HERE

Nikki Haley resigns as US ambassador to the United Nations

Haley said she did not have any future plans set and did not give a reason for her unexpected departure.

READ MORE HERE

Google to launch Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 smartphones in Singapore on Nov 1

Both the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 3 will be available in 13 countries, including Singapore from Nov 1.

READ MORE HERE

Uncommon migratory kingfisher released back into Gardens by the Bay after recovering from bird attack

The oriental dwarf kingfisher, which is an uncommon migrant here, was seen struggling in the mud after it was attacked by a larger white-breasted waterhen.

READ MORE HERE