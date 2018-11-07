Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 7.

Possible for next GE to be brought forward: PM Lee



PM Lee Hsien Loong was asked if the bicentennial might be a reason to bring forward the general election, which must be held by January 2021. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has left the door open to calling a general election next year, as Singapore celebrates the 200th year since Sir Stamford Raffles' arrival.

Americans head to midterm elections in first major test for Trump



Voters in Detroit, Michigan, show up to cast their ballots in the US midterm elections.PHOTO: REUTERS



Americans voted across the country in midterm elections seen as a crucial referendum on President Donald Trump - and a chance for the Democratic Party to recover seats in Congress.

China, US must ensure trade tensions don't hurt broader ties: PM Lee



Tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other's goods by the world's two biggest economies, ostensibly sparked by the US' trade deficit with China, have hit business sentiment. PHOTO: AFP



"Between America and China, there are so many things where you have to work together, otherwise you are not going to get anywhere, starting with North Korea," PM Lee Hsien Loong said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

China and US need to rebalance their perspectives, says Kissinger



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong greeting Dr Henry Kissinger at a welcome dinner at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum last night. With them are the PM's wife, Mrs Lee, and Bloomberg chief executive Michael Bloomberg. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The US and China need to rebalance their perspectives, in the same way that their leaders had sought to explain their thinking to each other 40 years ago, said former diplomat Henry Kissinger.

Istana to be open at night for first time next year



President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, chatting with members of Sampada’s Dance Studio, which performed yesterday at the Deepavali Istana Open House. Apart from musical performances, visitors also enjoyed guided nature walks and tours of the Istana building. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



The public will next year be able to enter the Istana grounds at night for the first time during an Open House, as part of the 150th anniversary of the presidential residence.

Two men arrested over setting off fireworks in Little India



Bursts of fireworks exploding in the skies along Gloucester Road, near Little India, were spotted by a police officer. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/SG ROAD VIGILANTE



Bursts of fireworks exploding in the skies along Gloucester Road, near Little India, were spotted by a police officer.

Sakae's Douglas Foo selling bungalow for $16.13m



The Cassia Drive bungalow which Mr Douglas Foo and his wife are selling is an investment property; they live elsewhere. PHOTO: ST FILE



Sakae Holdings executive chairman and founder Douglas Foo is understood to be selling a bungalow in Cassia Drive in District 11 for nearly $16.13 million.

Tussle over flat amid collective sale: Woman seeks to enforce purchase of Pearl Bank unit



The eighth-floor unit in Pearl Bank Apartments in Outram is part of a $728 million collective sale to CapitaLand. Depending on the unit size, owners stand to receive between $1.8 million and $4.9 million. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The $1.23 million unit in Pearl Bank Apartments in Outram is part of a $728 million collective sale to CapitaLand.

France arrests six over plot to attack Macron, says official



Police sources said the six planning to attack Macron (above) were members of the radical far right. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



French police on Tuesday arrested five men and a woman, all from the radical far right, suspected of plotting to attack French President Emmanuel Macron.

Rise of the machines: What can AI do



Artificial intelligence - which refers to systems that are able to learn from their environments autonomously - is now deeply involved in people's lives and is set to become a core part of the future economy. PHOTO: REUTERS



It is used every day in people's lives, from when they type e-mail messages to when they enjoy music and movies.

