Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 7.
Possible for next GE to be brought forward: PM Lee
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has left the door open to calling a general election next year, as Singapore celebrates the 200th year since Sir Stamford Raffles' arrival.
Americans head to midterm elections in first major test for Trump
Americans voted across the country in midterm elections seen as a crucial referendum on President Donald Trump - and a chance for the Democratic Party to recover seats in Congress.
China, US must ensure trade tensions don't hurt broader ties: PM Lee
"Between America and China, there are so many things where you have to work together, otherwise you are not going to get anywhere, starting with North Korea," PM Lee Hsien Loong said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.
China and US need to rebalance their perspectives, says Kissinger
The US and China need to rebalance their perspectives, in the same way that their leaders had sought to explain their thinking to each other 40 years ago, said former diplomat Henry Kissinger.
Istana to be open at night for first time next year
The public will next year be able to enter the Istana grounds at night for the first time during an Open House, as part of the 150th anniversary of the presidential residence.
Two men arrested over setting off fireworks in Little India
Bursts of fireworks exploding in the skies along Gloucester Road, near Little India, were spotted by a police officer.
Sakae's Douglas Foo selling bungalow for $16.13m
Sakae Holdings executive chairman and founder Douglas Foo is understood to be selling a bungalow in Cassia Drive in District 11 for nearly $16.13 million.
Tussle over flat amid collective sale: Woman seeks to enforce purchase of Pearl Bank unit
The $1.23 million unit in Pearl Bank Apartments in Outram is part of a $728 million collective sale to CapitaLand.
France arrests six over plot to attack Macron, says official
French police on Tuesday arrested five men and a woman, all from the radical far right, suspected of plotting to attack French President Emmanuel Macron.
Rise of the machines: What can AI do
It is used every day in people's lives, from when they type e-mail messages to when they enjoy music and movies.