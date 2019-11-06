Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 6.

Parliament votes in favour of motion calling on WP MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang to recuse themselves from AHTC financial matters



DPM Heng Swee Keat (left) tabled a parliamentary motion for WP's Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang to recuse themselves from all financial matters at the AHTC. PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN, ST FILE



The vote, which came after four hours of debate, saw 52 MPs supporting the motion moved by DPM Heng in wake of High Court judgment.

Over 100 PMD users warned on first day of footpath ban



Active Mobility Enforcement officers approaching a GrabFood delivery rider riding with her electric scooter on the footpath outside Jem shopping mall, on Nov 5, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Checks by The Straits Times on Tuesday found that there was a drop in the number of food delivery riders on e-scooters using footpaths even as some continue to use the devices to make deliveries.

Debate over AHTC financial matters throws up key questions that will be revisited at the hustings



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



For voters, the debate has thrown up the critical question of whether they will hold MPs to account when their integrity has been called into question.

Heritage Malay royal building turned into interactive-game space is disrespectful, say critics



This room with a cannon replica is used for one of the seven themed interactive games available at Amazing Chambers Singapura. The games are played in 22 rooms, and the rooms feature Singapore's history and Malay legends and heroes. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



Singapore Heritage Society's former vice-president Khir Johari dubbed it "cultural mutilation".

Nearly 300 treated at hospitals for PMD-related accidents last year; 1 in 6 had severe injuries



While the number of people hurt in accidents involving bicycles, cars and motorcycles is higher, PMD accidents lead to proportionately more severe injuries. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



While the number of people hurt in accidents involving bicycles, cars and motorcycles is higher, PMD accidents lead to proportionately more severe injuries, according to data from the National Trauma Registry.

China says it will 'perfect' Hong Kong system as water cannon breaks up Guy Fawkes protest



Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference ahead of a Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce dinner in Shanghai on Nov 5, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Chinese Communist Party said it would support its "special administrative region" of Hong Kong, and not tolerate any "separatist behaviour" either there or in neighbouring Macau.

US envoy Gordon Sondland reverses impeachment testimony, says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo



A file photo shows Gordon Sondland (centre) arriving at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFP



He said he knew that the Trump administration withheld nearly US$400 million in American aid while pressuring Ukraine to investigate US President Donald Trump's political rivals, according to an excerpt of his testimony.

Doctor accused of assaulting then girlfriend testifies he told police he didn't remember incident



Clarence Teo Shun Jie, who is accused of causing grievous hurt to Ms Rachel Lim En Hui, said he recalled having sex when they reached his flat, but his "next memory" was waking up in a cell. PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW, ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS



A doctor accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend has told a district court that he had a drinking problem which had led him to perform "inexplicable things that were quite shameful and embarrassing".

More smart meters, customised energy-saving tips and incentives for going green for consumers



From December this year, about 1,000 households in Jurong, who already have advanced meters, will receive a monthly Customised Household Energy Efficiency Report for six months. PHOTO: ST FILE



Three new initiatives will provide households with more information on when and how much electricity they are using so they have a better idea of where and when they can start cutting down on usage.

4,000 evacuated after fire breaks out at Century Square mall foodcourt in Tampines



Shoppers and staff in the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The fire involved a floor cleaning machine, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

