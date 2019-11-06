Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 6.
Parliament votes in favour of motion calling on WP MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang to recuse themselves from AHTC financial matters
The vote, which came after four hours of debate, saw 52 MPs supporting the motion moved by DPM Heng in wake of High Court judgment.
Over 100 PMD users warned on first day of footpath ban
Checks by The Straits Times on Tuesday found that there was a drop in the number of food delivery riders on e-scooters using footpaths even as some continue to use the devices to make deliveries.
Debate over AHTC financial matters throws up key questions that will be revisited at the hustings
For voters, the debate has thrown up the critical question of whether they will hold MPs to account when their integrity has been called into question.
Heritage Malay royal building turned into interactive-game space is disrespectful, say critics
Singapore Heritage Society's former vice-president Khir Johari dubbed it "cultural mutilation".
Nearly 300 treated at hospitals for PMD-related accidents last year; 1 in 6 had severe injuries
While the number of people hurt in accidents involving bicycles, cars and motorcycles is higher, PMD accidents lead to proportionately more severe injuries, according to data from the National Trauma Registry.
China says it will 'perfect' Hong Kong system as water cannon breaks up Guy Fawkes protest
The Chinese Communist Party said it would support its "special administrative region" of Hong Kong, and not tolerate any "separatist behaviour" either there or in neighbouring Macau.
US envoy Gordon Sondland reverses impeachment testimony, says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo
He said he knew that the Trump administration withheld nearly US$400 million in American aid while pressuring Ukraine to investigate US President Donald Trump's political rivals, according to an excerpt of his testimony.
Doctor accused of assaulting then girlfriend testifies he told police he didn't remember incident
A doctor accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend has told a district court that he had a drinking problem which had led him to perform "inexplicable things that were quite shameful and embarrassing".
More smart meters, customised energy-saving tips and incentives for going green for consumers
Three new initiatives will provide households with more information on when and how much electricity they are using so they have a better idea of where and when they can start cutting down on usage.
4,000 evacuated after fire breaks out at Century Square mall foodcourt in Tampines
The fire involved a floor cleaning machine, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.