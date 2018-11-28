Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 28.
Fracas over Hindu temple opens up old issue of land ownership for places of worship in Malaysia
The fracas over the relocation of a Hindu temple is but the latest in a string of such incidents in Malaysia mostly because disputes arise with the places of worship squatting on land they do not own.
Greenhouse gas emissions gap wider than ever: UN report
Global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 could be between 13 billion and 15 billion tonnes more than the level needed to keep global warming within 2 degrees Celsius this century, a United Nations report has estimated.
131 people, including K2 pupils and teachers, down with gastroenteritis after consuming food from FoodTalks
Kindergarten 2 pupils and teachers who were attending a learning camp are also affected.
Generation Grit: She juggles multiple jobs to support three kids and cancer-stricken husband
Ms Ju-ann Thong was only around nine when she had a bombshell dropped on her during a visit to the doctor.
Singapore Cricket Club allegedly asks maid to wait in carpark while employers have dinner
The incident sparked a discussion on the policies of private clubs here, some of which do not allow domestic helpers on their premises.
Ukrainian president warns of threat of 'full-scale war' with Russia
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Russia had sharply increased its military presence on their shared border as tensions escalate between the ex-Soviet neighbours.
Liposuction death: Doctors told to pay $756k legal bill
The negligent doctors implicated in the high-profile first liposuction death in Singapore have been ordered to pay some $756,000 in legal costs as assessed by a High Court registrar.
Sports Hub to offer wide range of events in 2019
Stadium Golf is just one of Sports Hub's diverse offerings for next year.
Asian Civilisations Museum to open 3 new galleries for Christian Art, Islamic Art, and Ancestors and Rituals
These galleries, found on the second level of the museum, will show how systems of faith and belief spread across Asia, and how traditions of religious art adapted as a result.
SpongeBob SquarePants animated series creator dies at age 57
Stephen Hillenburg had said last year that he was suffering from the neurodegenerative disease ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.