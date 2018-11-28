Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 28.

Fracas over Hindu temple opens up old issue of land ownership for places of worship in Malaysia



An overturned vehicle lies in front of a Hindu temple after a scuffle between attackers and Hindu devotees in Subang Jaya, Selangor, on Nov 26, 2018. ST PHOTO: TRINNA LEONG



The fracas over the relocation of a Hindu temple is but the latest in a string of such incidents in Malaysia mostly because disputes arise with the places of worship squatting on land they do not own.

READ MORE HERE

Greenhouse gas emissions gap wider than ever: UN report



Demonstrators take part in a pro-environment protest as they block Westminster Bridge in central London on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 could be between 13 billion and 15 billion tonnes more than the level needed to keep global warming within 2 degrees Celsius this century, a United Nations report has estimated.

READ MORE HERE

131 people, including K2 pupils and teachers, down with gastroenteritis after consuming food from FoodTalks



The outbreak of gastroenteritis traced to the consumption of food prepared by FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer is currently being investigated. PHOTO: FOODTALKS CATERER & MANUFACTURER



Kindergarten 2 pupils and teachers who were attending a learning camp are also affected.

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: She juggles multiple jobs to support three kids and cancer-stricken husband



Ms Ju-ann Thong and her son Mathias. PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Ms Ju-ann Thong was only around nine when she had a bombshell dropped on her during a visit to the doctor.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Cricket Club allegedly asks maid to wait in carpark while employers have dinner



Mr Bloodworth outside the Singapore Cricket Club, which he criticised for not stating its policies more explicitly. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/NICHOLAS BLOODWORTH



The incident sparked a discussion on the policies of private clubs here, some of which do not allow domestic helpers on their premises.

READ MORE HERE

Ukrainian president warns of threat of 'full-scale war' with Russia



Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said: "I don't want anyone to think this is fun and games. Ukraine is under threat of full-scale war with Russia."PHOTO: REUTERS



Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Russia had sharply increased its military presence on their shared border as tensions escalate between the ex-Soviet neighbours.

READ MORE HERE

Liposuction death: Doctors told to pay $756k legal bill



The costs taxed in court come after proceedings triggered by a botched liposuction procedure on Mr Franklin Heng undertaken by Dr Wong Meng Hang (above) at his Orchard Road clinic in December 2009. PHOTO: ST FILE



The negligent doctors implicated in the high-profile first liposuction death in Singapore have been ordered to pay some $756,000 in legal costs as assessed by a High Court registrar.

READ MORE HERE

Sports Hub to offer wide range of events in 2019



The Singapore Sports Hub will introduce yet another unique proposition - golf inside the National Stadium - complete with sand bunkers and trees, as part of its 2019 line-up. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB



Stadium Golf is just one of Sports Hub's diverse offerings for next year.

READ MORE HERE

Asian Civilisations Museum to open 3 new galleries for Christian Art, Islamic Art, and Ancestors and Rituals



Aside from the new galleries, the public can also expect a rotation of new exhibits at the Trade galleries and a new museum trail series. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



These galleries, found on the second level of the museum, will show how systems of faith and belief spread across Asia, and how traditions of religious art adapted as a result.

READ MORE HERE

SpongeBob SquarePants animated series creator dies at age 57



Stephen Hillenburg was a marine biology teacher in Southern California when he started creating sea creatures as teaching tools. PHOTO: REUTERS



Stephen Hillenburg had said last year that he was suffering from the neurodegenerative disease ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

READ MORE HERE