Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 27.
Credit checks for employees and potential hires by financial institutions appropriate: MAS
Some workers say the practice raises concerns about privacy and whether those with loans and in debt are being unfairly discriminated against.
China sets up Hong Kong crisis centre at border, considers replacing Liaison Office chief
Top Chinese leaders have been managing their response from a villa on the outskirts of Shenzhen in recent months.
Economic Affairs: Making sense of Hong Kong's fault lines
The problem is not the "one country, two systems" per se but the economic, political and social conditions the city is operating under, says Associate Editor Vikram Khanna.
Forest fire emissions from Indonesia worse than Amazon: EU
The fires in Indonesia may have released the equivalent of 709 million tonnes of carbon dioxide through Nov 15 - that's 22 per cent more than the estimated 579 megatons from the Amazon fires.
Singapore Flyer suspends operations as 'precautionary measure' after technical glitch
The problem involved one of the spoke cables. It is unclear when the Flyer will reopen to the public.
Ho Ching warns against scam ads that 'make up fake breathtaking quotes from me'
She urged Facebook users to report the scams to social media channels they might see them on, such as Facebook and WhatsApp.
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Sukiyabashi Jiro, which earned three Michelin stars every year since 2007, was dropped from the guide after it stopped accepting reservations from the general public.
Widow wins appeal in medical lab negligence case, top court rules for reassessing $1.2 million award
The Court of Appeal agreed that medical negligence caused her husband to lose his full life expectancy instead of the four years held in the judgment of the High Court last year.
Celebrities pay tribute to K-pop star Goo Hara
South Korean stars posted photos of the singer on social media as they mourned her death, with some of them deleting their posts soon after.
SEA Games: Toothless Young Lions held 0-0 by Laos in their Group B opener
Fandi Ahmad's side just could not find the breakthrough goal despite having a number of clear chances at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.