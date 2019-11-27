Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 27.

Credit checks for employees and potential hires by financial institutions appropriate: MAS



DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank said they do credit screenings for all new hires, while OCBC Bank screens groups of employees. PHOTO: ST FILE



Some workers say the practice raises concerns about privacy and whether those with loans and in debt are being unfairly discriminated against.

China sets up Hong Kong crisis centre at border, considers replacing Liaison Office chief



Ordinarily, communications between Beijing and Hong Kong are conducted through a Chinese government body: the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong (pictured). PHOTO: AFP



Top Chinese leaders have been managing their response from a villa on the outskirts of Shenzhen in recent months.

Economic Affairs: Making sense of Hong Kong's fault lines



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



The problem is not the "one country, two systems" per se but the economic, political and social conditions the city is operating under, says Associate Editor Vikram Khanna.

Forest fire emissions from Indonesia worse than Amazon: EU



In a photo taken on Oct 4, 2019, a young boy try to extinguish a fire at a peatland area near their neighbourhood in Pekanbaru, Indonesia. PHOTO: AFP



The fires in Indonesia may have released the equivalent of 709 million tonnes of carbon dioxide through Nov 15 - that's 22 per cent more than the estimated 579 megatons from the Amazon fires.

Singapore Flyer suspends operations as 'precautionary measure' after technical glitch



A notice at the Singapore Flyer on Nov 26 informing visitors about the suspended operations. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The problem involved one of the spoke cables. It is unclear when the Flyer will reopen to the public.

Ho Ching warns against scam ads that 'make up fake breathtaking quotes from me'



A bogus report masquerading as one by The Straits Times. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM IRMAALANIZ.COM



She urged Facebook users to report the scams to social media channels they might see them on, such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide



The restaurant is run by sushi maestro Jiro Ono, well into his 90s, helped by his eldest son Yoshikazu. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



Sukiyabashi Jiro, which earned three Michelin stars every year since 2007, was dropped from the guide after it stopped accepting reservations from the general public.

Widow wins appeal in medical lab negligence case, top court rules for reassessing $1.2 million award



The Appeal Court urged all parties to explore the possibility of arriving at a settlement on the damages issue in the interests of "effecting closure as well as the saving of costs". ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The Court of Appeal agreed that medical negligence caused her husband to lose his full life expectancy instead of the four years held in the judgment of the High Court last year.

Celebrities pay tribute to K-pop star Goo Hara



Singer-songwriter Nam Tae-hyun (above, left) posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Sulli (centre) and Goo Hara (right), which was later deleted. PHOTO: SOUTHTHTH/ INSTAGRAM



South Korean stars posted photos of the singer on social media as they mourned her death, with some of them deleting their posts soon after.

SEA Games: Toothless Young Lions held 0-0 by Laos in their Group B opener



Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi attempts a shot during the SEA Games under-22 match against Laos in Manila on Nov 26, 2019. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Fandi Ahmad's side just could not find the breakthrough goal despite having a number of clear chances at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

