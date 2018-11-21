Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 21.
Employment Act changes give workers greater protection
The law that protects workers' rights has undergone a major transformation to include all private-sector employees, a move that will entitle them to rights such as paid sick leave, mandatory annual leave of seven to 14 days and protection against wrongful dismissal.
Trump wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute James Comey and Hillary Clinton
The lawyer, Donald McGahn II, rebuffed the president, saying that he had no authority to order a prosecution.
Dow dives 2.2 per cent, moves into the red for 2018
Wall Street stocks suffered a second consecutive battering, with weakness in the technology sector spreading to other areas, especially energy and retail.
Police investigate socio-political site The Online Citizen for criminal defamation
A spokesman for the Infocomm Media Development Authority, a statutory board under the Ministry of Communications and Information, told The Straits Times that it had lodged the police report.
Generation Grit: Orphan overcomes hurdles to pursue dreams
By the time he turned 18, Mr Lim Bo Zhi had lost both his parents, which left him homeless and nearly penniless. This is his story, in a series by The Straits Times about inspiring millennials.
All stalls at Our Tampines Hub hawker centre to cease round-the-clock operations from January
There had been complaints from some hawkers in recent months of having to operate in the wee hours despite low footfall.
The brave new world of digital currencies
Imagine this: One day, the Monetary Authority of Singapore decides to issue its own digital currency for use by residents.
Papua New Guinea police, soldiers storm Parliament over unpaid Apec bonuses
The impoverished Pacific nation had rolled out the red carpet for visiting world leaders during the two-day conference, and even bought 40 Maseratis to ferry the dignitaries around.
Bishan otters witness British couple's wedding proposal
An otter-loving British couple got the perfect witnesses for a wedding proposal at Marina Reservoir - a group of otters from Singapore's Bishan otter family.
Life's a beach with travel gadgets
Technology has made taking a vacation and going on work trips easier. The Straits Times shares travel tips and highlights some indispensable electronic devices.