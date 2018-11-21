Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 21.

Employment Act changes give workers greater protection



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, in introducing the Employment (Amendment) Bill for debate, said the updates were to reflect the changing profile of Singapore's labour force and employment practices. PHOTO: ST FILE



The law that protects workers' rights has undergone a major transformation to include all private-sector employees, a move that will entitle them to rights such as paid sick leave, mandatory annual leave of seven to 14 days and protection against wrongful dismissal.

Trump wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute James Comey and Hillary Clinton



US President Donald Trump said he wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute his political adversaries James Comey (left) and Hillary Clinton. PHOTOS: NYTIMES, AFP



The lawyer, Donald McGahn II, rebuffed the president, saying that he had no authority to order a prosecution.

Dow dives 2.2 per cent, moves into the red for 2018



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov 20, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Wall Street stocks suffered a second consecutive battering, with weakness in the technology sector spreading to other areas, especially energy and retail.

Police investigate socio-political site The Online Citizen for criminal defamation



According to a post on The Online Citizen's (TOC) Facebook page, police officers seized the equipment at TOC chief editor Terry Xu's home on Nov 20, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



A spokesman for the Infocomm Media Development Authority, a statutory board under the Ministry of Communications and Information, told The Straits Times that it had lodged the police report.

Generation Grit: Orphan overcomes hurdles to pursue dreams



Mr Lim Bo Zhi is now a first-year student at Nanyang Technological University's School of Computer Science and Engineering. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



By the time he turned 18, Mr Lim Bo Zhi had lost both his parents, which left him homeless and nearly penniless. This is his story, in a series by The Straits Times about inspiring millennials.

All stalls at Our Tampines Hub hawker centre to cease round-the-clock operations from January



The Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre (OTH) - the only one out of 114 here to operate round the clock - will not have any of its current 42 hawkers serving food and drinks in the wee hours from next January. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



There had been complaints from some hawkers in recent months of having to operate in the wee hours despite low footfall.

The brave new world of digital currencies



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Imagine this: One day, the Monetary Authority of Singapore decides to issue its own digital currency for use by residents.

Papua New Guinea police, soldiers storm Parliament over unpaid Apec bonuses



Footage posted by PNG MP Bryan Kramer on Facebook showed smashed pot plants, photo frames knocked to the floor and broken glass and furniture near the Parliament's entrance. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ BRYAN KRAMER



The impoverished Pacific nation had rolled out the red carpet for visiting world leaders during the two-day conference, and even bought 40 Maseratis to ferry the dignitaries around.

Bishan otters witness British couple's wedding proposal



While Mr Jordan Doyle and Ms Mary Lister were posing for photos near a swimming otter, a group of them emerged from the water and approached the couple. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/BERNARD PHOTOJOURNALS



An otter-loving British couple got the perfect witnesses for a wedding proposal at Marina Reservoir - a group of otters from Singapore's Bishan otter family.

Life's a beach with travel gadgets



Many flagship smartphones are waterproof, but if you plan to go to the beach, store your device in a resealable plastic bag to prevent sand from damaging it. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Technology has made taking a vacation and going on work trips easier. The Straits Times shares travel tips and highlights some indispensable electronic devices.

