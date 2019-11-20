Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 20.
Beijing's comments on HK court decision could signal direct intervention by mainland, say experts
A senior Chinese official hinted that the central government could make changes to the "one country, two systems" model if things continue to "go wrong".
KL's economic corridor plan raises hopes for HSR revival
The Malaysian government is planning a new development blueprint to tap unrealised potential in the south-west of Peninsular Malaysia.
Cleaners to pass broom to residents on CleanSG Day
One Sunday in April next year has been designated as a day off for cleaners islandwide to get residents to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their estates.
Desperate Hong Kong protesters explore sewers in campus escape bid
Arms covered in cling film and torches in hand as they drop into the sewers, clusters of pro-democracy protesters still inside a Hong Kong campus are plotting increasingly ingenious - and desperate - ways to escape a police siege.
White House expert Alexander Vindman tells hearing that Trump made improper ‘demand’ of Ukraine
Even as he was testifying, the White House’s official Twitter account attacked his judgment.
Dangerous haze blankets Sydney as bushfire threat rises, residents warned to stay inside
Heavy winds stirred dozens of fires across Australia's east coast on Tuesday, blanketing Sydney in hazardous smoke and prompting health warnings for the country's most populous city.
Gillian Tee: Connecting seniors in need with professional caregivers
Singaporean of the Year finalist Gillian Tee has a soft spot for seniors, as the main people who took care of her growing up, besides her mother, were her grandmother and an elderly nanny.
Protect your privacy online with these simple steps
The latest updates of Apple and Google's mobile operating systems allow users to restrict third-party apps from accessing sensitive information collected by their mobile devices.
Jack Ma's Ant Financial may join race for Singapore digital bank licences
A successful entry would pit China's largest online financial company against traditional incumbents DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
Michael Fay case comes alive in gallery to commemorate State Courts' history
The State Courts Heritage Gallery chronicles the district courts' progress, and highlights memorable cases that have sparked change.