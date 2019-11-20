Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 20.

Beijing's comments on HK court decision could signal direct intervention by mainland, say experts



Demonstrators raise their hands as they take to the streets during a protest at the Central District in Hong Kong, on Nov 15, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



A senior Chinese official hinted that the central government could make changes to the "one country, two systems" model if things continue to "go wrong".

KL's economic corridor plan raises hopes for HSR revival



An artist’s impression of Batu Pahat station on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) line. PHOTO: EDELMAN



The Malaysian government is planning a new development blueprint to tap unrealised potential in the south-west of Peninsular Malaysia.

Cleaners to pass broom to residents on CleanSG Day



Residents will be encouraged to help their town councils to clean their estates on April 26 next year, a Sunday. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



One Sunday in April next year has been designated as a day off for cleaners islandwide to get residents to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their estates.

Desperate Hong Kong protesters explore sewers in campus escape bid



A protester climbs down into a sewer entrance at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Nov 19, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Arms covered in cling film and torches in hand as they drop into the sewers, clusters of pro-democracy protesters still inside a Hong Kong campus are plotting increasingly ingenious - and desperate - ways to escape a police siege.

White House expert Alexander Vindman tells hearing that Trump made improper ‘demand’ of Ukraine



Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the White House National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, testifies in the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump on Nov 19, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Even as he was testifying, the White House’s official Twitter account attacked his judgment.

Dangerous haze blankets Sydney as bushfire threat rises, residents warned to stay inside



Smoke that stretched across Sydney was measured at 10 times above hazardous levels in some parts of the city. PHOTO: AFP



Heavy winds stirred dozens of fires across Australia's east coast on Tuesday, blanketing Sydney in hazardous smoke and prompting health warnings for the country's most populous city.

Gillian Tee: Connecting seniors in need with professional caregivers



Ms Gillian Tee, 37, is co-founder and chief executive of Homage, a start-up that connects professional caregivers with seniors in need. The care Ms Tee received from her nanny and grandmother when she was growing up inspired her to give back to seniors. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Singaporean of the Year finalist Gillian Tee has a soft spot for seniors, as the main people who took care of her growing up, besides her mother, were her grandmother and an elderly nanny.

Protect your privacy online with these simple steps



Users of Apple's iOS and Google's Android software can now restrict third-party apps from accessing sensitive data collected by their mobile devices. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



The latest updates of Apple and Google's mobile operating systems allow users to restrict third-party apps from accessing sensitive information collected by their mobile devices.

Jack Ma's Ant Financial may join race for Singapore digital bank licences



While Ant Financial didn't disclose whether it will seek a retail or wholesale license, it will be easier for the Chinese firm to meet the conditions for the latter. PHOTO: ANT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP/FACEBOOK



A successful entry would pit China's largest online financial company against traditional incumbents DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

Michael Fay case comes alive in gallery to commemorate State Courts' history



Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Presiding Judge of the State Courts, Justice See Kee Oon, touring the State Courts Heritage Gallery on Nov 19, 2019. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



The State Courts Heritage Gallery chronicles the district courts' progress, and highlights memorable cases that have sparked change.

