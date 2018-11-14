Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 14

MOH publishes fee benchmarks for private surgeon charges to rein in rising healthcare costs
Fee benchmarks for 222 common surgical procedures by private surgeons here, such as hip replacement and colonoscopy, were published online on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health on its website, as part of government measures to boost transparency and rein in rising healthcare costs.
Choice of next PM could now be down to two
The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is expected to announce its line-up of office-holders within two weeks.
President Vladimir Putin, in first-ever state visit to Singapore, breaks ground for new Russian Cultural Centre
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Singapore on Tuesday for his first-ever state visit, will be hosted to a state banquet at the Istana.
33rd Asean Summit: PM's 3 questions for members to consider on strengthening Asean
Strengthening Asean is an ongoing, multi-year project that requires a forward-looking effort that goes beyond national interests, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.
China has conditions to 'energise' market, will continue to open up: Premier Li Keqiang
Despite its slowing economy, China will continue to open up its market while streamlining its business and tax regulations instead of relying on economic stimulus.
Mahathir appreciates Singapore's role in helping Malaysia reclaim 1MDB monies; still keen on crooked bridge
Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he appreciates Singapore's role in helping Malaysia reclaim monies siphoned from the troubled 1MDB state fund.
Brexit divorce deal text agreed by EU and Britain as opponents cry foul
Britain struck a draft divorce deal with the European Union after more than a year of talks, thrusting Prime Minister Theresa May into a perilous battle over Brexit that could shape her country’s prosperity for generations to come.
Hypersonic attacks by Russia, China threaten US, says official
The United States is not prepared to counter hypersonic attacks as China and Russia step up their capabilities for the ultra-fast weapons, a top Pentagon official said.
Facebook refuses to remove PM article, saying it has no policy prohibiting alleged falsehoods
Facebook has said it does not have a policy that prohibits alleged fake news, after calls to remove a post making allegations against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Government in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.
Fox's five-part series to draw inspiration from Teresa Teng songs
In the smash Hong Kong movie Comrades: Almost A Love Story (1996), there is a memorable line: "Wherever there are Chinese people, Teresa Teng's songs can be heard."