Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 13

As Hong Kong protest movement weakens, violent acts could become more extreme, says expert
Mr Steve Vickers, chief exec of a political and corporate risk consultancy firm, said the unrest has changed in nature, "with demonstrator numbers falling, violence rising and pop-up demonstrations spreading across Hong Kong".
First BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio in 3 years set to be highly sought after
A total of 454 units are up for sale. Prices start from $170,000 for a two-room Flexi flat and from $451,000 for a four-room flat.
Uncertainty persists despite Trump's comments that US and China close to trade deal
US President Donald Trump said that the United States and China are close to a trade deal, but made clear that the prospect of tariffs was still on the table with a warning that the US would raise tariffs on China if no trade deal was reached.
Impact of PMD ban on delivery riders taken seriously, Lam Pin Min says after dialogue
Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said for cases where the help is not sufficient, the ministry will work with local grassroots advisers and the community to see what more can be done.
Poaching in life insurance resumes with 200 agents from AXA migrating to Great Eastern
The poaching comes in the wake of tighter scrutiny by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which had developed with the Life Insurance Association Singapore a set of guidelines on the use of sign-on incentives.
Fake police website phishing for confidential information resurfaces
A website trying to pass off as the official Singapore Police Force website to trick people into giving up their personal details has emerged once again, the police warned.
Search for two missing divers extended by another three days after discovery of first body
Indonesian rescuers have extended their search for two of three missing divers in the waters between Sumatra and Java islands by three more days, till Friday.
Reluctant Aussies flee as fires approach Sydney; danger not over yet
Bush fires are a regular occurrence in Australia but this week's outbreak has been severe and exacerbated by the dry conditions and strong winds and three years of drought.
Beijing condemns violence in Hong Kong, and compares protesters to ISIS
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also hit back at criticism from the United States and United Kingdom of the police's use of force.
Guy Ritchie, Hugh Grant recreate 65-year-old Singapore photo that features their fathers
Sixty-five years ago, the fathers of actor Hugh Grant and director Guy Ritchie posed for a photograph in Singapore, with two other men.