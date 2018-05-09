Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, May 9.
Parties in close race as Malaysians go to polls today
Party leaders made last-ditch appeals to Malaysia's 15 million voters ahead of today's general election, as the latest polls show a neck-and-neck race to the finish for ruling coalition Barisan Nasional and opposition pact Pakatan Harapan.
New $6,000 performance bond for Indonesian maids 'unnecessary': MOM
The Indonesian Embassy's move to impose a new performance bond of $6,000 on employers who hire Indonesian maids here is unnecessary, the Singapore Government said.
Last-minute rush for Malaysians trying to cast their vote from overseas
When Malaysian citizen Mrs Agnes Koay received her balloting slip at 7pm on Monday, she did not think she would be able to send it back in time to cast her vote on Wednesday - even with the help of a courier.
VIDEO: Donald Trump pulls US from Iran nuclear deal, will revive sanctions
President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 8) pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.
Malaysia election: Follow The Straits Times for live updates on Polling Day
As campaigning comes to a close and 15 million Malaysians head to polling booths on May 9, The Straits Times' team of journalists will bring you live updates and results.
Trump-Kim summit likely in mid-June if held in Singapore
It is "diplomatically unthinkable" that talks between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are postponed, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha told broadcaster KBS yesterday.
President Halimah's call for bold changes draws bold ideas
Experts, NGOs, ex-MPs suggest ways to work on key priorities set out by President Halimah
Buzz over sighting of 'extinct' woodpecker at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
The reappearance of the great slaty woodpecker, thought to be extinct in Singapore due to forest clearance during the Republic's developing years, has been described as the greatest ornithological event in Singapore in the last decade.
All new private developments to have bicycle parking as fresh guidelines kick in
In another push towards a car-lite society and to encourage people to use a bike for commuting, the Government will now require all new private developments to provide bicycle parking spaces.
VIDEO: Desire to care for mentally ill mum led to his career choice
When he was seven years old, his mother ran away from home and Mr Rayson Choo and his father, a security guard, spent weeks scouring the island hoping to find her.