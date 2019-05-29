Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 29.

Singapore overtakes US and HK to reclaim top spot in competitive economy ranking

The rise has been credited to tech infrastructure, skilled labour and the ease for new businesses to be set up.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore prepared for fallout from US-China trade war: Heng Swee Keat

But Singapore must step up its transformation of the economy if it is to deal with the fallout, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

READ MORE HERE

Trump administration underestimates China, experts warn

The Trump administration underestimated the willingness of the Chinese to stand up for themselves, said one expert.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore best country for children to grow up in

The Republic tops an NGO's ranking for a second year in a row, ahead of eight Western European countries and South Korea.

READ MORE HERE

Modi has only himself to beat

The only hope for unseating India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is if Prime Minister Narendra Modi falters, says ST associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Long stretch of trash found along beach at East Coast Park

Such offshore detritus drifts onto the shores of Singapore during the south-west monsoon months, from May to October, according to NEA's website.

READ MORE HERE

Sengkang, Punggol gain most if new rail MRT line is built: Experts

A new MRT line, which is being studied for the rail network, will be particularly crucial for areas around Sengkang and Punggol in the future, transport experts said.

READ MORE HERE

Prosecutor from Normal (Tech) stream: 'I dared to dream that I'd become quite successful'

It took the loss of his mother's job for Mr Jason Chua to spur himself to excel in his studies and turn his life around.

READ MORE HERE

Get me to Europe for Cup finals, whatever it costs: Singapore football fans

Some Singapore fans are undeterred by the hefty sums, that can easily go over $10,000, to support their teams in Baku and Madrid.

READ MORE HERE

June holidays are coming: Get ready for the mid-year break with these 7 essential reads

Be it indoors or outdoors, here are some suggestions to help you make the most of the June break.

READ MORE HERE