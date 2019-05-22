Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 22.
Indonesia's Jokowi pledges to roll out equitable, fair schemes for all
President Joko Widodo promised to be the leader and protector of all Indonesians, even as his rival Prabowo Subianto rejected official results.
Will tech world of the future look like the past?
The world could end up with two hardware and software ecosystems with the trade war, possibly leading to inter-operability issues reminiscent of the past, says ST tech editor Irene Tham.
Jokowi now needs to reunite Indonesia after divisive elections
Mr Joko can expect stronger support in the House, which would enable him to push through new legislation to support his reform agenda with relative ease, says ST Indonesia bureau chief Francis Chan.
Britain’s May offers 'new deal' to try to break Brexit deadlock
British Prime Minister Theresa May offered sweeteners to opposition parties in her fourth attempt to break an impasse in parliament over Brexit.
Why I would welcome virtual banks
MAS' move to allow digital-only banks in Singapore will be a big deal and will change banking in Singapore as we know it, says ST associate editor Vikram Khanna.
The Big Story: What Google's Huawei ban means for users, the RTS Link and Indonesia's election result
In this episode, ST tech editor Irene Tham discusses the implications of Huawei being barred from Google updates, while foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong talks about Mr Joko Widodo's re-election as Indonesia's president.
Huawei sub-brand Honor launches new smartphones despite US trade ban
A Singapore distributor said the Honor 20 smartphones will have access to Google apps and services, and will also continue to receive security updates from Google.
Quarantine ends for 18 people who came into close contact with monkeypox patient: MOH
The remaining four people are expected to be released in the coming week after 21 days of quarantine if they continue to show no symptoms.
Shhhh, your phone may be listening
After mentioning an item in passing in a real life conversation, many people claim they have been pushed online ads for the same item on their phones. But tech firms have refuted this notion many times.
Jamie Oliver shutters most UK restaurants, 1,000 jobs go
Oliver’s chain is the latest victim of a brutal trading environment on Britain’s high streets.