Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 22

Indonesia's Jokowi pledges to roll out equitable, fair schemes for all



Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin greeting residents after a victory speech in a Jakarta slum area yesterday. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, REUTERS



President Joko Widodo promised to be the leader and protector of all Indonesians, even as his rival Prabowo Subianto rejected official results.

Will tech world of the future look like the past?



Google is limiting the software services it provides to Huawei, in the latest twist in the US-China trade war. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



The world could end up with two hardware and software ecosystems with the trade war, possibly leading to inter-operability issues reminiscent of the past, says ST tech editor Irene Tham.

Jokowi now needs to reunite Indonesia after divisive elections



Jokowi’s White Concert in Stadium Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, on April 13, 2019. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Mr Joko can expect stronger support in the House, which would enable him to push through new legislation to support his reform agenda with relative ease, says ST Indonesia bureau chief Francis Chan.

Britain’s May offers 'new deal' to try to break Brexit deadlock



British Prime Minister Theresa May, delivers a speech setting out a new proposal for her Brexit deal in central London, on May 21, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



British Prime Minister Theresa May offered sweeteners to opposition parties in her fourth attempt to break an impasse in parliament over Brexit.

Why I would welcome virtual banks



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



MAS' move to allow digital-only banks in Singapore will be a big deal and will change banking in Singapore as we know it, says ST associate editor Vikram Khanna.

The Big Story: What Google's Huawei ban means for users, the RTS Link and Indonesia's election result

In this episode, ST tech editor Irene Tham discusses the implications of Huawei being barred from Google updates, while foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong talks about Mr Joko Widodo's re-election as Indonesia's president.

Huawei sub-brand Honor launches new smartphones despite US trade ban



Honor launched its smartphones - the Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 - in London on May 21, 2019. ST PHOTO: VINCENT CHANG



A Singapore distributor said the Honor 20 smartphones will have access to Google apps and services, and will also continue to receive security updates from Google.

Quarantine ends for 18 people who came into close contact with monkeypox patient: MOH



Hands of a person infected by monkeypox in Africa. The Nigerian man who arrived in Singapore when he was infected with monkeypox is still hospitalised but is believed to be doing well. PHOTO: CDC/BRIAN W.J. MAHY



The remaining four people are expected to be released in the coming week after 21 days of quarantine if they continue to show no symptoms.

Shhhh, your phone may be listening



Numerous people around the world, including in Singapore, claim that they have been eavesdropped on via their own phones. PHOTO: AFP



After mentioning an item in passing in a real life conversation, many people claim they have been pushed online ads for the same item on their phones. But tech firms have refuted this notion many times.

Jamie Oliver shutters most UK restaurants, 1,000 jobs go



British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver founded his Jamie's Italian brand of high street restaurant in 2008. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Oliver’s chain is the latest victim of a brutal trading environment on Britain’s high streets.

