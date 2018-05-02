Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 2.

Law to curb reckless use of mobility devices kicks in



Speedsters and reckless riders on bicycles, e-scooters or other personal mobility devices now face stiff fines and even jail time.

PM Lee Hsien Loong calls on next generation to open new Singapore chapter

He called on the new generation of Singaporeans to renew the country in an age of disruption while holding fast to the values that have made it successful.

What workers face: trade war, tech disruption, leadership change



Three big disruptions facing the labour movement were outlined at the May Day Rally - each closer to home than the previous, but all with great potential to complicate the worker's situation.

Military funeral for 19-year-old NSF who died after heatstroke



The full-time national serviceman who died on Monday after being warded for heatstroke will be accorded a military funeral, said the Chief of Staff (General Staff) of the Singapore Armed Forces.

Malaysia election: Najib, Mahathir rally crowds in bid to swing Malay vote



Prime Minister Najib Razak and his chief rival Mahathir Mohamad both held huge rallies minutes apart in the nation's capital to sway voters likely to return to home towns to cast ballots.

Sungei Buloh wetland polluted by farms

Rotting vegetables in waste discharged by farms found in water, leading to foul smell.

My culture is not your prom dress: US teen's qipao sparks 'cultural appropriation' row on Twitter

An American high school student's prom pictures have unwittingly sparked a "cultural appropriation" debate on social media.

Growing demand for uniquely Singapore items



Visitors to Singapore splurged more on souvenirs, gifts and confectionery last year, with spending on these items jumping by 26 per cent, the Singapore Tourism Board said.

Facebook to offer dating service for first time



The move signals the entry of the world’s largest social network into a growing market that sent shares of established dating site operators tumbling.

Football: Madrid see off Bayern to reach third straight Champions League final



Holders Real Madrid reached the Champions League final for a third year in a row after taking advantage of Bayern Munich's carelessness in attack and defence to draw 2-2 in their semi-final second leg, winning 4-3 on aggregate.

