Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, May 16.

Video: North Korea suspends talks with South over US military drills, casts doubt on Trump-Kim summit in Singapore



From left: South Korean President Moon Jae In, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump. The North's official Korean Central News Agency also cast doubt on whether next month's summit between Mr Kim and US President Trump could go ahead as planned.PHOTOS: AFP



"There is a limit to the amount of good will and chances we can give," the North's official news agency KCNA said. Washington said it will continue to plan the June 12 meeting in Singapore.

Video: Death of SCDF NSF: 'How come in a fire station, where they are supposed to save lives, my son had to die?'



Family members at the wake of Corporal Kok Yuen Chin in Melaka on May 15, 2018.ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Corporal Kok Yuen Chin's family said the wait for clarity is painful, after the 22-year-old was found at the bottom of Tuas View Fire Station's pump well following celebrations for his ORD.

Malaysia's jailed premier-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim could be freed by May 16 noon



The process of releasing Datuk Seri Anwar will be carried out at the Rehabilitation Hospital in Cheras without requiring the de facto leader of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to be taken back to the Sungai Buloh Prison.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The de facto leader of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat is expected to be released after the Pardons Board meets at 11am to discuss the application for his release and full pardon.

Video: Parliament: Tackling inequality is national priority, says Ong Ye Kung



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said a lot more needed to be done to develop even more pathways in the education and training systems. PHOTO: YOUTUBE/GOV.SG



In one of the strongest statements by a government leader about the issue, the Education Minister said a lot more needs to be done as social stratification is already threatening cohesiveness.

ComfortDelGro buying 500 more cabs amid perceived turnaround of taxi industry



In its first-quarter financial results announcement last Friday, ComfortDelGro directors said they expect the taxi business to stabilise with "the rationalisation of the competition landscape in Singapore".ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The taxi giant has called a tender for the supply of 500 more taxis - just a week after it announced that it had bought 200 new cabs, its first purchase in 18 months.

Indonesian children who joined suicide attacks in Surabaya kept isolated by parents



Indonesian police at the site of a blast outside the Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church in Surabaya on May 13, 2018.PHOTO: AFP/EMERINTAH KOTA SURABAYA



Indonesian police said the attackers of three churches and a police checkpoint had isolated them within a tightly knit circle of militant Islamists.

Video: Malaysia's 1MDB officials withheld information from board, says declassified report



1Malaysia Development Bhd has been reclassified as an open document, said Malaysia's auditor-general Madinah Mohamad in a press statement.PHOTO: REUTERS



According to a Malaysian government audit of the scandal-plagued state fund that was declassified, senior officials also took some decisions without the board's approval.

Video: The Lives They Live: Veteran nurse has no plans to retire



Mr Harbhajan Singh, who turns 78 in October, is looking forward to receiving his 60-year long service award next year. His long career has seen him working in different hospital wards as well as the Communicable Disease Centre, where he was at the forefront of Singapore's battle against Sars.ST PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN



In 1965, Mr Harbhajan Singh was posted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital as a tuberculosis nurse. More than 50 years later, the 77-year-old still works there.

Century Square mall to reopen on June 6 with return of local fashion label M)phosis



More than half of the tenants of Century Square will be new, with more dining options as well as the return of popular local fashion label M)phosis. PHOTO: ASIAMALLS MANAGEMENT PTE LTD



More than half of the tenants in the Tampines mall will be new following a $60 million facelift, with more dining options including an outlet by chicken rice chain Boon Tong Kee.

Video: Meghan Markle’s father says now hopes to attend royal wedding



Meghan Markle's father Thomas, who lives in Mexico, was quoted as telling TMZ on Tuesday that he hoped to travel to London for the May 19 wedding, if his health allows it. PHOTO: AFP



Thomas Markle had thrown the wedding plans into confusion on Monday, telling celebrity news website TMZ he did not want to embarass his daughter amid reports he had staged photos for a fee.

