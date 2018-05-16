Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, May 16.
Video: North Korea suspends talks with South over US military drills, casts doubt on Trump-Kim summit in Singapore
"There is a limit to the amount of good will and chances we can give," the North's official news agency KCNA said. Washington said it will continue to plan the June 12 meeting in Singapore.
Video: Death of SCDF NSF: 'How come in a fire station, where they are supposed to save lives, my son had to die?'
Corporal Kok Yuen Chin's family said the wait for clarity is painful, after the 22-year-old was found at the bottom of Tuas View Fire Station's pump well following celebrations for his ORD.
Malaysia's jailed premier-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim could be freed by May 16 noon
The de facto leader of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat is expected to be released after the Pardons Board meets at 11am to discuss the application for his release and full pardon.
Video: Parliament: Tackling inequality is national priority, says Ong Ye Kung
In one of the strongest statements by a government leader about the issue, the Education Minister said a lot more needs to be done as social stratification is already threatening cohesiveness.
ComfortDelGro buying 500 more cabs amid perceived turnaround of taxi industry
The taxi giant has called a tender for the supply of 500 more taxis - just a week after it announced that it had bought 200 new cabs, its first purchase in 18 months.
Indonesian children who joined suicide attacks in Surabaya kept isolated by parents
Indonesian police said the attackers of three churches and a police checkpoint had isolated them within a tightly knit circle of militant Islamists.
Video: Malaysia's 1MDB officials withheld information from board, says declassified report
According to a Malaysian government audit of the scandal-plagued state fund that was declassified, senior officials also took some decisions without the board's approval.
Video: The Lives They Live: Veteran nurse has no plans to retire
In 1965, Mr Harbhajan Singh was posted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital as a tuberculosis nurse. More than 50 years later, the 77-year-old still works there.
Century Square mall to reopen on June 6 with return of local fashion label M)phosis
More than half of the tenants in the Tampines mall will be new following a $60 million facelift, with more dining options including an outlet by chicken rice chain Boon Tong Kee.
Video: Meghan Markle’s father says now hopes to attend royal wedding
Thomas Markle had thrown the wedding plans into confusion on Monday, telling celebrity news website TMZ he did not want to embarass his daughter amid reports he had staged photos for a fee.