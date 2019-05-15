Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 15.
Asia stocks set to climb after US stocks rebound as trade comments ease concerns
Asian stocks were poised to track the rebound in US equities as President Donald Trump said he had an ongoing dialogue with China, assuaging some concern about the deteriorating trade war.
Sharp rise in dengue cases last week
Infections surged by more than 50 per cent to 294 cases last week, from 194 the week before.
WhatsApp to refer security breach to US authorities
Facebook's WhatsApp said a security breach on its messaging app had signs of coming from a private company working on surveillance.
Generation Grit: Teen looked after dementia-stricken dad from the age of 14
Melissa Chan shares her story in this series on millennials who inspire us.
NUS Students' Union plans to have night patrols on campus
The move is in light of four reported cases of voyeurism on university campuses in the past three weeks.
WHO issues first advice on dementia: exercise and don't smoke
Stopping smoking, a healthy diet and avoiding harmful use of alcohol were also among the recommendations of the WHO's report, entitled "Risk reduction of cognitive decline and dementia".
China not blinking as it digs in for prolonged trade war
Beijing is counting on vast domestic market to help it weather the storm, say analysts.
29 years' jail for father, 51, who sexually abused daughter since she was 5 and raped her at age 11
Six other charges of sexual offences were considered during sentencing by Judicial Commissioner Audrey Lim.
Hyflux to lose control of Tuaspring integrated water and power plant
National water agency PUB will assume control of the desalination plant and shared infrastructure after the water purchase agreement with Hyflux terminates this week.
Ian Fang and Carrie Wong apologise following leak of explicit private messages
It is not known how the messages were leaked but the two stars have confirmed that they are genuine.