Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 15.

Asia stocks set to climb after US stocks rebound as trade comments ease concerns



Investors monitor stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai, on May 8, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Asian stocks were poised to track the rebound in US equities as President Donald Trump said he had an ongoing dialogue with China, assuaging some concern about the deteriorating trade war.

READ MORE HERE

Sharp rise in dengue cases last week



It was the seventh consecutive week that infection numbers have risen. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Infections surged by more than 50 per cent to 294 cases last week, from 194 the week before.

READ MORE HERE

WhatsApp to refer security breach to US authorities



A WhatsApp spokesman said the attack was sophisticated and had all the hallmarks of a "private company working with governments on surveillance". PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Facebook's WhatsApp said a security breach on its messaging app had signs of coming from a private company working on surveillance.

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: Teen looked after dementia-stricken dad from the age of 14



Miss Melissa Chan started social enterprise Project We Forgot in 2015, after years of caring for her father who had dementia and who died of cancer in 2014. Besides forming a community of support, the social enterprise also runs online and offline seminars on topics related to dementia, among other things. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Melissa Chan shares her story in this series on millennials who inspire us.

READ MORE HERE

NUS Students' Union plans to have night patrols on campus



The university's students' union plans to organise and carry out night patrols to improve safety on campus. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The move is in light of four reported cases of voyeurism on university campuses in the past three weeks.

READ MORE HERE

WHO issues first advice on dementia: exercise and don't smoke



Stopping smoking, a healthy diet and avoiding harmful use of alcohol were also among the recommendations of the WHO's report. PHOTO: ST FILE



Stopping smoking, a healthy diet and avoiding harmful use of alcohol were also among the recommendations of the WHO's report, entitled "Risk reduction of cognitive decline and dementia".

READ MORE HERE

China not blinking as it digs in for prolonged trade war





Just earlier this month, both sides had seemed headed for a deal that would end a trade war that has seen tariffs slapped on billions of dollars worth of goods from both sides. PHOTO: AFP



Beijing is counting on vast domestic market to help it weather the storm, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

29 years' jail for father, 51, who sexually abused daughter since she was 5 and raped her at age 11

Six other charges of sexual offences were considered during sentencing by Judicial Commissioner Audrey Lim.

READ MORE HERE

Hyflux to lose control of Tuaspring integrated water and power plant



Hyflux said Maybank, its biggest secured creditor, has appointed receivers and managers from insolvency firm Ferrier Hodgson to take over the power plant. PHOTO: ST FILE



National water agency PUB will assume control of the desalination plant and shared infrastructure after the water purchase agreement with Hyflux terminates this week.

READ MORE HERE

Ian Fang and Carrie Wong apologise following leak of explicit private messages



The messages between Mediacorp stars Ian Fang and Carrie Wong included language that suggested a relationship of a physical nature between the two. PHOTOS: IAN_IANIZATION/INSTAGRAM, CARRIEWST/INSTAGRAM



It is not known how the messages were leaked but the two stars have confirmed that they are genuine.

READ MORE HERE