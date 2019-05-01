Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 1.
Japan's new emperor Naruhito to ascend Chrysanthemum Throne
He will formally take over the Chrysanthemum Throne following his father's historic abdication from the world's oldest monarchy that swept in a new imperial era.
Businesses must transform to stay ahead: Heng Swee Keat
Firms have to find own solutions but Government will partner to help, he said at the launch of this year's Enterprise 50 Awards.
Two reported dead after gunman opens fire at North Carolina university
Two people were killed and several others wounded when a suspect opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, local media reported.
NMPs suggest 4 amendments to fake news Bill, including having independent council to review Govt decisions
NMPs Irene Quay, Anthea Ong and Walter Theseira have submitted the four suggested amendments to Parliament.
Agency fined $78,000 for offences including posting insensitive ads of maids online
The advertisements, which appeared at online marketplace Carousell, gave the impression that maids were commodities who could be bought.
Changes to dental subsidy under Chas in November
From Nov 1, about 500,000 Singaporeans born from 1950 to 1959 will qualify for Chas dental and medical subsidies under the Merdeka Generation Package.
Generation Grit: Entrepreneur forges her own way in life
Since a near-death car crash at age 15, Ms Azurah Khalid has been unafraid to take the path less trodden.
Economic Affairs: The uncertain road to a multipolar Asia
While the forces driving this trend look potent, economic reality is subject to known risks, hidden realities and unknown unknowns.
Thousands of fish dead near Lim Chu Kang jetty: Warmer temperatures suspected as cause
The fish started surfacing in the sea about two or three days ago, said Mr Simon Ho, communications officer at the Singapore's Fish Farmers Association.
Game for a song? Top 5 songs of hit series Game Of Thrones
Warning: there are spoilers ahead for those who have not caught the latest episodes.