Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, May 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 1.

Japan's new emperor Naruhito to ascend Chrysanthemum Throne



A vehicle carrying Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako arrives at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on April 30, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



He will formally take over the Chrysanthemum Throne following his father's historic abdication from the world's oldest monarchy that swept in a new imperial era.

Businesses must transform to stay ahead: Heng Swee Keat



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat (third from left) speaking at the launch of this year's Enterprise 50 Awards yesterday with (from left) Mr Ong Pang Thye, managing partner of KPMG Singapore; Mr Raymond Lim, associate director of Elmich; and Mr Toby Koh, group managing director at Ademco Security Group. ST PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN



Firms have to find own solutions but Government will partner to help, he said at the launch of this year's Enterprise 50 Awards.

Two reported dead after gunman opens fire at North Carolina university



Students and faculty file out of buildings with their hands up during a lockdown after a shooting on the campus of University of North Carolina Charlotte in University City, Charlotte, on April 30, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Two people were killed and several others wounded when a suspect opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, local media reported.

NMPs suggest 4 amendments to fake news Bill, including having independent council to review Govt decisions



NMPs (from left) Irene Quay, Anthea Ong and Walter Theseira, who have proposed amendments to the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill. PHOTOS: ST FILE



NMPs Irene Quay, Anthea Ong and Walter Theseira have submitted the four suggested amendments to Parliament.

Agency fined $78,000 for offences including posting insensitive ads of maids online



SRC Recruitment was the first firm to plead guilty to posting insensitive advertising, breaching regulations laid out by the Ministry of Manpower in its Employment Agency Licence Conditions. PHOTO: ST FILE



The advertisements, which appeared at online marketplace Carousell, gave the impression that maids were commodities who could be bought.

Changes to dental subsidy under Chas in November



Dental subsidies under the Community Health Assist Scheme will be tweaked to align with changes in prices and practices from Nov 1, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



From Nov 1, about 500,000 Singaporeans born from 1950 to 1959 will qualify for Chas dental and medical subsidies under the Merdeka Generation Package.

Generation Grit: Entrepreneur forges her own way in life



Ms Azurah Khalid at a rugby training session at Turf City last week. She has represented Singapore often in international women's rugby competitions, after recovering from a broken leg suffered during her first rugby game. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Since a near-death car crash at age 15, Ms Azurah Khalid has been unafraid to take the path less trodden.

Economic Affairs: The uncertain road to a multipolar Asia



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



While the forces driving this trend look potent, economic reality is subject to known risks, hidden realities and unknown unknowns.

Thousands of fish dead near Lim Chu Kang jetty: Warmer temperatures suspected as cause



The fish reportedly started surfacing in the sea near Lim Chu Kang jetty about two or three days ago. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The fish started surfacing in the sea about two or three days ago, said Mr Simon Ho, communications officer at the Singapore's Fish Farmers Association.

Game for a song? Top 5 songs of hit series Game Of Thrones



Icelandic avant-rock band Sigur Ros making a cameo in season four of Game Of Thrones as wedding entertainers singing The Rains Of Castamere. PHOTO: HBO



Warning: there are spoilers ahead for those who have not caught the latest episodes.

