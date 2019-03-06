Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, March 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 6.

Parents praise move to remove Normal and Express labels, but some concerns remain





Forty years after streaming was introduced in secondary schools, the Education Ministry has taken the momentous step to do away with the Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic) and Express streams.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Some were concerned about how schools will decide when students get to move across subject bands.

Streaming into Normal and Express in secondary schools to stop in 2024: 8 things to know





Students in class at Edgefield Secondary School. Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that a planned review will recognise students' particular strengths that make them suitable for specific post-secondary courses.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



MOE will start full subject-based banding in about 25 schools in 2020 and progressively apply it to all secondary schools. We answer some key questions.

PUB issues default notice to Hyflux's Tuaspring; warns it will take control of plant if defaults not resolved





In 2011, PUB signed a 25-year agreement with Tuaspring Pte Ltd for Singapore's second and largest desalination plant, which is one of the three desalination plants currently in the Republic.PHOTO: HYFLUX



The water purchase agreement allows PUB “to take over the integrated plant as whole, or the desalination plant alone”.

Parliament: Tackling inequality on multiple fronts, from education to social support





Despite calls for a minimum wage, Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad's message was clear - the Government believes the current system for helping low-wage earners works, and it will continue to build on this. ST PHOTO: JOSEPH CHUA



If left to fester, inequality and social mobility could cause society to splinter.

Brochez ordered by US court to hand over leaked HIV data to Singapore's MOH





Mikhy Farrera Brochez also has until March 29 to certify to the court that he has permanently deleted all sensitive or private information obtained from the Singapore authorities.PHOTO: ARDEN BARNES FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Mikhy Farrera Brochez must also permanently delete all sensitive or private information obtained from the Singapore authorities, whether it be saved on any computer or uploaded to any platform.

Son of Lana Cake Shop owner takes over the business, saving it from closure





Former banker Jason Kwan has taken over Lana Cake Shop from his mother Violet Kwan.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The 53-year-old gave up his job as a banker in Tokyo to move back to Singapore.

83-year-old woman dies after accident involving three cars and a motorcycle in Jurong East





A screenshot from a clip of the accident in Jurong East.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SGKAYPOH



The woman was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

More hot days with temperatures above 34 deg C to come after third warmest February in years





Experts say Singapore will face more extreme weather conditions due to climate change, including rising temperatures, prolonged dry spells and more intense rainfall.ST PHOTO: JOSEPH CHUA



The daily maximum temperature is expected to exceed 34.1 deg C on more days in the future.

The first full trailer for Game Of Thrones Season 8 just dropped, and we have some questions



PHOTO: YOUTUBE/ HBO



The most exciting head-scratchers from the new trailer for the final season, which starts April 14.

Kylie Jenner becomes the world's youngest self-made billionaire





Jenner (above), the half sister of Kim Kardashian, founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. PHOTO: AFP



Jenner, 21, is worth US$1.02 billion (S$1.38 billion).

