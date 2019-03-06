Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, March 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 6.
Parents praise move to remove Normal and Express labels, but some concerns remain
Some were concerned about how schools will decide when students get to move across subject bands.
Streaming into Normal and Express in secondary schools to stop in 2024: 8 things to know
MOE will start full subject-based banding in about 25 schools in 2020 and progressively apply it to all secondary schools. We answer some key questions.
PUB issues default notice to Hyflux's Tuaspring; warns it will take control of plant if defaults not resolved
The water purchase agreement allows PUB “to take over the integrated plant as whole, or the desalination plant alone”.
Parliament: Tackling inequality on multiple fronts, from education to social support
If left to fester, inequality and social mobility could cause society to splinter.
Brochez ordered by US court to hand over leaked HIV data to Singapore's MOH
Mikhy Farrera Brochez must also permanently delete all sensitive or private information obtained from the Singapore authorities, whether it be saved on any computer or uploaded to any platform.
Son of Lana Cake Shop owner takes over the business, saving it from closure
The 53-year-old gave up his job as a banker in Tokyo to move back to Singapore.
83-year-old woman dies after accident involving three cars and a motorcycle in Jurong East
The woman was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She later died from her injuries.
More hot days with temperatures above 34 deg C to come after third warmest February in years
The daily maximum temperature is expected to exceed 34.1 deg C on more days in the future.
The first full trailer for Game Of Thrones Season 8 just dropped, and we have some questions
The most exciting head-scratchers from the new trailer for the final season, which starts April 14.
Kylie Jenner becomes the world's youngest self-made billionaire
Jenner, 21, is worth US$1.02 billion (S$1.38 billion).