Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, March 27

Five HDB towns to get more than 40km of cycling paths





Woodlands will see 20km added to its current 4km of cycling paths and more than 8km of park connectors. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK



The Land Transport Authority said the five towns are Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang and Queenstown.

Singapore's French fine dining eatery Odette is the top restaurant in Asia





Helmed by chef Julien Royer, Odette (above) beat out second place Gaggan - the former No. 1 restaurant - as well as fourth placed Suhring - which are both in Bangkok, Thailand. PHOTO: ST FILE



Helmed by chef Julien Royer, Odette beat out second place Gaggan, the former No. 1 restaurant, as well as fourth placed Suhring - which are both in Bangkok, Thailand.

Two foreigners arrested for attempting to enter Singapore illegally after high-speed chase





The police said preliminary investigations revealed the Malaysian boatman had picked up the Bangladeshi from the shoreline of Johor Baru. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



The motorised boat carrying two foreigners sped towards the northern coast of Singapore near Punggol, attempting to gain unlawful entry into the country.

Boeing 737 Max crashes: Things will go wrong when planemaker plays regulator



An aerial photo of Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington. Two crashes in five months, involving the Boeing 737 Max 8, have raised serious concerns and questions about how planes are made and certified fit to fly. PHOTO: REUTERS



Two crashes in five months, involving the Boeing 737 Max 8, have raised serious concerns and questions about how planes are made and certified fit to fly.

Xi Jinping says trust me, as Europe wrestles with how to handle China





Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to lay to rest suspicions about his global plans at talks with European leaders in Paris on March 26, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



President Xi Jinping sought to lay to rest suspicions about his global plans at talks with European leaders in Paris, amid mounting concern over China's growing influence, predatory investments and possible hacking of 5G data networks.

Generation Grit: Small but fearless, ill health didn't stop her





Ms Chelsea Ann Sim at a taekwondo training session last Wednesday at the national training centre for the Singapore Taekwondo Federation in Lorong Limau. The SEA Games gold medallist credits her family, coaches and friends in taekwondo for helping her overcome challenges and excel in the sport. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Born with a hole in her heart, Ms Chelsea Ann Sim was not an active child and was exempted from fitness tests in school. Yet, she is now a much-lauded national taekwondo exponent, and she is thankful for the sport which has helped her weather trying periods.

Employment agency that posted 'insensitive' online ads portraying maids as commodities pleads guilty





SRC Recruitment pleaded guilty to 45 charges which included initiating insensitive advertising casting foreign domestic workers in an undignified light. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM CAROUSELL



SRC Recruitment, which advertised maids that have been hired as "sold", has become the first firm to plead guilty to breaching regulations laid out in the Employment Agency Licence Conditions.

Celeb gym Barry's Bootcamp to open first Asian studio in Singapore in May





Barry's Bootcamp hour-long workout session - consisting of 30 minutes of cardio training and 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training or HIIT - have been described as hardcore, brutal and a shock to the body. PHOTO: BARRYSBOOTCAMP/INSTAGRAM



Barry's Bootcamp, a popular workout chain from the United States that boasts A-list celebrities as members, will open here in May, making Singapore the first Barry's Bootcamp location in Asia.

Tennis: Wimbledon champion Kvitova's attacker gets eight-year sentence





Kvitova attends a news conference at the Australian Open in January 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



An attacker who stabbed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her home in December 2016 was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Czech regional court.

Huawei's new P30 smartphone series features camera system co-developed with Leica





The series, which was unveiled on March 26 in Paris, comes with an image sensor that Huawei says can take in 40 per cent more light than conventional sensors. PHOTOS: HUAWEI



Chinese smartphone maker Huawei aims to rewrite the rules and change the perception of mobile photography with its latest P30 series, which has a powerful camera system co-developed with German maker Leica.

