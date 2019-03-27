Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, March 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 27.
Five HDB towns to get more than 40km of cycling paths
The Land Transport Authority said the five towns are Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang and Queenstown.
Singapore's French fine dining eatery Odette is the top restaurant in Asia
Helmed by chef Julien Royer, Odette beat out second place Gaggan, the former No. 1 restaurant, as well as fourth placed Suhring - which are both in Bangkok, Thailand.
Two foreigners arrested for attempting to enter Singapore illegally after high-speed chase
The motorised boat carrying two foreigners sped towards the northern coast of Singapore near Punggol, attempting to gain unlawful entry into the country.
Boeing 737 Max crashes: Things will go wrong when planemaker plays regulator
Two crashes in five months, involving the Boeing 737 Max 8, have raised serious concerns and questions about how planes are made and certified fit to fly.
Xi Jinping says trust me, as Europe wrestles with how to handle China
President Xi Jinping sought to lay to rest suspicions about his global plans at talks with European leaders in Paris, amid mounting concern over China's growing influence, predatory investments and possible hacking of 5G data networks.
Generation Grit: Small but fearless, ill health didn't stop her
Born with a hole in her heart, Ms Chelsea Ann Sim was not an active child and was exempted from fitness tests in school. Yet, she is now a much-lauded national taekwondo exponent, and she is thankful for the sport which has helped her weather trying periods.
Employment agency that posted 'insensitive' online ads portraying maids as commodities pleads guilty
SRC Recruitment, which advertised maids that have been hired as "sold", has become the first firm to plead guilty to breaching regulations laid out in the Employment Agency Licence Conditions.
Celeb gym Barry's Bootcamp to open first Asian studio in Singapore in May
Barry's Bootcamp, a popular workout chain from the United States that boasts A-list celebrities as members, will open here in May, making Singapore the first Barry's Bootcamp location in Asia.
Tennis: Wimbledon champion Kvitova's attacker gets eight-year sentence
An attacker who stabbed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her home in December 2016 was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Czech regional court.
Huawei's new P30 smartphone series features camera system co-developed with Leica
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei aims to rewrite the rules and change the perception of mobile photography with its latest P30 series, which has a powerful camera system co-developed with German maker Leica.