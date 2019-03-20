Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, March 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 20.
Causes and conditions of HK MTR crash different from Joo Koon collision in 2017: LTA
LTA said initial reports indicate the Hong Kong MTR issue is linked to a software problem while the Joo Koon collision was due to "interface issues".
Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara to be appointed Temasek International CEO on April 1
Mr Pillay, 55, is currently deputy chief executive and will succeed Mr Lee Theng Kiat, 65. Mr Lee takes over from Ms Ho Ching as chairman of Temasek International on April 1.
HIV data leak: US trial date set for Mikhy Farrera-Brochez after he pleads not guilty
The American pleaded not guilty to three charges related to stolen identification documents from Singapore. The case will proceed to trial on May 7.
Generation grit: Vote for their inspiring stories
The Straits Times will be launching a new award to recognise millennials whose resilience through life's hardships has touched readers from all walks of life.
Thailand votes: Record number of early voters hints at possible cliffhanger
More than 2.2 million Thais turned out for early voting - almost 90 per cent of those registered - for the country's hotly anticipated national election.
Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Video clips show victim was temperamental, says defence
Two video clips of engineer Cui Yajie yelling at the man who now stands accused of murdering her were played in court on Tuesday.
Google pushes into video games with Stadia service
The move marks a major new foray into the US$180 billion (S$240 billion) industry for the Internet giant.
New lane added to PIE ahead of Changi Jewel's opening
The new lane will open to motorists on Sunday ahead of the April 17 opening of Jewel Changi Airport, which is expected to attract large crowds.
Most South-east Asian firms would divest to stay competitive: Survey
A new survey found that 85 per cent of South-east Asian corporations intend to sell part of their businesses by 2021 so their core enterprises can be more competitive.
Car-Free Sunday to get 3 longer weekend editions, starting with March 29 to 31 event
For the March event, the public can take part in various activities on car-free roads in the Civic District and Telok Ayer Conservation Area at various times.