Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, March 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 20.

Causes and conditions of HK MTR crash different from Joo Koon collision in 2017: LTA



Initial reports indicate that the issue is linked to a software problem with the Tsuen Wan line's new signalling system during the testing phase, noted LTA deputy chief executive Chua Chong Kheng. PHOTOS: HONG KONG MTR



LTA said initial reports indicate the Hong Kong MTR issue is linked to a software problem while the Joo Koon collision was due to "interface issues".

READ MORE HERE

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara to be appointed Temasek International CEO on April 1



Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, who is currently deputy chief executive, will succeed Mr Lee Theng Kiat, who takes over from Ms Ho Ching as chairman of Temasek International on April 1. PHOTO: TEMASEK/FACEBOOK



Mr Pillay, 55, is currently deputy chief executive and will succeed Mr Lee Theng Kiat, 65. Mr Lee takes over from Ms Ho Ching as chairman of Temasek International on April 1.

READ MORE HERE

HIV data leak: US trial date set for Mikhy Farrera-Brochez after he pleads not guilty



Farrera-Brochez speaks with media before a hearing in Kentucky, Feb 18, 2019. ST PHOTO: ARDEN BARNES FOR THE STRAITS TIIMES



The American pleaded not guilty to three charges related to stolen identification documents from Singapore. The case will proceed to trial on May 7.

READ MORE HERE

Generation grit: Vote for their inspiring stories

The Straits Times will be launching a new award to recognise millennials whose resilience through life's hardships has touched readers from all walks of life.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand votes: Record number of early voters hints at possible cliffhanger



Thais looking for their names at a voting centre in the Bangkapi district of Bangkok during early voting on Sunday. There was an 86.98 per cent turnout among the 2.6 million early voters registered, Mr Ittiporn Boonpracong, chairman of the Election Commission, said on Monday. And many voting centres had more than 90 per cent turnout. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



More than 2.2 million Thais turned out for early voting - almost 90 per cent of those registered - for the country's hotly anticipated national election.

READ MORE HERE

Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Video clips show victim was temperamental, says defence



Police investigators at the site at Lim Chu Kang Lane 8 where Ms Cui Yajie's decomposed remains were found on July 21, 2016. PHOTO: ST FILE



Two video clips of engineer Cui Yajie yelling at the man who now stands accused of murdering her were played in court on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Google pushes into video games with Stadia service



Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the GDC Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. PHOTO: AFP



The move marks a major new foray into the US$180 billion (S$240 billion) industry for the Internet giant.

READ MORE HERE

New lane added to PIE ahead of Changi Jewel's opening



The expansion of the slip road, which will create a third lane on the PIE, as well as the relocation of Exit 1 further away from the airport, are to add capacity and smoothen the flow of traffic to the airport. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The new lane will open to motorists on Sunday ahead of the April 17 opening of Jewel Changi Airport, which is expected to attract large crowds.

READ MORE HERE

Most South-east Asian firms would divest to stay competitive: Survey



The new survey of 930 global executives - 72 from South-east Asia - found that 80 per cent of firms are mulling divestiture to streamline their operating models. PHOTO: ST FILE



A new survey found that 85 per cent of South-east Asian corporations intend to sell part of their businesses by 2021 so their core enterprises can be more competitive.

READ MORE HERE

Car-Free Sunday to get 3 longer weekend editions, starting with March 29 to 31 event



The weekend of the event coincides with the Singapore Heritage Festival and will feature an array of heritage-themed and family-friendly activities during lunch time on March 29, March 30 evening and March 31 morning. PHOTO: CAR-FREE SUNDAY SG/FACEBOOK



For the March event, the public can take part in various activities on car-free roads in the Civic District and Telok Ayer Conservation Area at various times.

READ MORE HERE