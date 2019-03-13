Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, March 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 13.
News Analysis: Brexit deal is dead and Britain faces disarray
British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered another stinging defeat after parliament in London overwhelmingly rejected a deal designed to allow for Britain’s orderly departure from the European Union.
EU suspends Boeing 737 Max flights, US senators suggest similar move
Britain, Germany and France joined a wave of suspensions of the aircraft in the wake of Sunday’s crash, and was swiftly followed by a similar decision by India, piling pressure on the United States to follow suit.
No major disruptions expected at Changi after S'pore suspends operations of B-737 Max jets
While there will be some flight cancellations, affected airlines said the first option is to switch planes to minimise inconvenience to their customers.
Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among 50 charged in US college admissions bribery scandal
Other parents charged include Manuel Henriquez, the chief executive of specialty finance lender Hercules Capital and Douglas Hodge, the former CEO of the investment management firm Pimco.
Generation Grit: Hi, I'm Jed - like Jedi without the 'eye'
For years, Jed Foo could not accept his visual handicap until an insight turned his life around. This is his story in a series on millennials who have beaten the odds.
Build environment that encourages bike ownership
If bicycle sharing had been lowly patronised by users and economically questionable for operators under a laissez-faire regime, how would it fare in a regulated environment?
Teenager arrested after e-commerce scams involving BTS merchandise, lifestyle products
The 18-year-old woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in at least 30 cases of e-commerce scams.
Mandarin Gardens raises en bloc reserve price to record $2.927 billion
If the collective sale goes through, it would be the biggest en-bloc transaction in dollar terms struck here.
Seungri's woes: A timeline of the BigBang singer's troubles
The 28-year-old K-pop singer, who is the youngest member of South Korean boyband BigBang, has been beset by one scandal after another.
Fencing: Singapore's Amita Berthier is junior world No. 1 foil fencer
Fresh from being crowned Asian junior champion last week, Amita Berthier has added another feather to her cap.