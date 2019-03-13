Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, March 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 13.

News Analysis: Brexit deal is dead and Britain faces disarray







British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered another stinging defeat after parliament in London overwhelmingly rejected a deal designed to allow for Britain’s orderly departure from the European Union.

EU suspends Boeing 737 Max flights, US senators suggest similar move







Britain, Germany and France joined a wave of suspensions of the aircraft in the wake of Sunday’s crash, and was swiftly followed by a similar decision by India, piling pressure on the United States to follow suit.

No major disruptions expected at Changi after S'pore suspends operations of B-737 Max jets





A SilkAir Boeing 737 Max 8 plane at Changi Airport yesterday. The carrier currently flies this aircraft - whose operation has been suspended by Singapore - to places like Bengaluru, Cairns and Chongqing.



While there will be some flight cancellations, affected airlines said the first option is to switch planes to minimise inconvenience to their customers.

Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among 50 charged in US college admissions bribery scandal





Felicity Huffman (left) and Lori Loughlin were among 50 people charged by US federal prosecutors.



Other parents charged include Manuel Henriquez, the chief executive of specialty finance lender Hercules Capital and Douglas Hodge, the former CEO of the investment management firm Pimco.

Generation Grit: Hi, I'm Jed - like Jedi without the 'eye'





Mr Jed Foo was born with Aniridia, an eye disorder in which both his irises are missing, but practices martial arts and taught himself magic tricks.



For years, Jed Foo could not accept his visual handicap until an insight turned his life around. This is his story in a series on millennials who have beaten the odds.

Build environment that encourages bike ownership







If bicycle sharing had been lowly patronised by users and economically questionable for operators under a laissez-faire regime, how would it fare in a regulated environment?

Teenager arrested after e-commerce scams involving BTS merchandise, lifestyle products





The seller in question claimed to be a "group order manager" who offered to conduct bulk purchases of items, such as BTS merchandise and beauty care and lifestyle products, on behalf of the victims.



The 18-year-old woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in at least 30 cases of e-commerce scams.

Mandarin Gardens raises en bloc reserve price to record $2.927 billion





The 1,017-unit leasehold condo first raised its asking price to $2.788 billion in November 2018 from $2.479 billion after owners discovered that the land parcel was undervalued.



If the collective sale goes through, it would be the biggest en-bloc transaction in dollar terms struck here.

Seungri's woes: A timeline of the BigBang singer's troubles





The 28-year-old K-pop singer announced his decision to quit show business altogether on March 11, 2019.



The 28-year-old K-pop singer, who is the youngest member of South Korean boyband BigBang, has been beset by one scandal after another.

Fencing: Singapore's Amita Berthier is junior world No. 1 foil fencer





Amita Berthier will carry the world No. 1 ranking into April's World Junior Championships in Torun, Poland.



Fresh from being crowned Asian junior champion last week, Amita Berthier has added another feather to her cap.

