Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, June 5

HIV data leak: US jury finds Mikhy Farrera-Brochez guilty of intending to extort Singapore govt



Farrera-Brochez speaks with media before attending court on Feb 18, 2019, in Winchester, Kentucky. PHOTO: ARDEN BARNES FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



He faces a maximum jail term of nine years and a fine of US$750,000 (S$1 million) for all three charges related to stolen identification documents from Singapore.

Family keeps alive Hari Raya traditions





Ms Norkhatilah Maricar with her husband Safza, 43, their children Sohayl, four, Suhaym, six, and Sayf, nine, and maid Leni (standing), 37. They have set up lampu pelita, traditional lamps used during the festivities, outside their flat in Eunos. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



They prepare home-cooked dishes and put up traditional lamps to welcome relatives, neighbours and friends as they celebrate the festival.

US President Trump keen on trade deal with post-Brexit Britain



Mr Trump and his wife Melania, flanked by British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip, in Mrs May's office in Downing Street yesterday. The visitors were shown a handwritten parchment copy of the US Declaration of Independence, which is one of only two known to exist. PHOTO: REUTERS



But he also hinted that any such deal would have to include opening up Britain's cherished National Health Service - a proposition certain to stir controversy.

China denounces US, EU criticism over Tiananmen



Thousands taking part in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park yesterday to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on protesters calling for democracy, human rights and an end to corruption at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. PHOTO: REUTERS



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement marking the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown enraged the Chinese government, which accused the US of meddling in its domestic affairs.

Two more Sota students treated for chikungunya, but all in study trip home from Thailand



Chikungunya fever is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also spreads the Zika and dengue viruses. PHOTO: NEA



School of the Arts principal Mary Seah told ST that all 28 people who were on the school trip to Ratchaburi province had returned to Singapore by Monday night.

Mouldy cake from Holland V's Taste grocer allegedly sold 11 days after purchase from hotel chain



Photos posted to Facebook show a cross section of the cake from the Holland Village Taste outlet with a greenish-grey substance coating its surface. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/ALL SINGAPORE STUFF



A woman took to Facebook to complain about the cake bought from Taste Singapore, a gourmet supermarket at Holland Village, last month.

Non-profit started by former Singapore student to give 10,000 ofo and oBike bikes to needy kids in Myanmar



Myanmar non-profit Lesswalk bought the bikes in April and will start giving them to the students from end-June. PHOTO: LESSWALK



The bikes were bought from third-parties like warehouse operators who were left holding the unused bikes after ofo and oBike folded in Singapore and Malaysia.

'I knew we would have differences from time to time': ESM Goh on keeping Lee Kuan Yew as senior minister



(From left) Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Mr Peh Shing Huei, author of Mr Goh's biography, Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story, on a panel at the launch of the Chinese-language edition of the biography at Capitol Piazza on June 4, 2019. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



When Mr Goh Chok Tong took over as prime minister in 1990, he decided to keep Mr Lee Kuan Yew in the Cabinet so that any differences between them could be resolved internally.

Ex-SCGS students seek to conserve old school site



Staff and students of SCGS, circa 1948. PHOTOS: SCGS



Two new concepts and uses have been suggested for 37 Emerald Hill, a prime Orchard Road plot that housed the Singapore Chinese Girls' School for about 70 years.

Ultra Singapore moved to MBS Expo and Convention Centre



The annual two-day festival, scheduled for June 8 and 9, is usually staged at the open field next to Marina Bay Sands Tower 1, but will be moved indoors to Basement 2 of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre instead. PHOTO: ALIVE COVERAGE



"We see this switch-up as an opportunity to provide a different and more immersive and intense experience,” said the organisers.

