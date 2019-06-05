Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, June 5

HIV data leak: US jury finds Mikhy Farrera-Brochez guilty of intending to extort Singapore govt
He faces a maximum jail term of nine years and a fine of US$750,000 (S$1 million) for all three charges related to stolen identification documents from Singapore.
Family keeps alive Hari Raya traditions
They prepare home-cooked dishes and put up traditional lamps to welcome relatives, neighbours and friends as they celebrate the festival.
US President Trump keen on trade deal with post-Brexit Britain
But he also hinted that any such deal would have to include opening up Britain's cherished National Health Service - a proposition certain to stir controversy.
China denounces US, EU criticism over Tiananmen
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement marking the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown enraged the Chinese government, which accused the US of meddling in its domestic affairs.
Two more Sota students treated for chikungunya, but all in study trip home from Thailand
School of the Arts principal Mary Seah told ST that all 28 people who were on the school trip to Ratchaburi province had returned to Singapore by Monday night.
Mouldy cake from Holland V's Taste grocer allegedly sold 11 days after purchase from hotel chain
A woman took to Facebook to complain about the cake bought from Taste Singapore, a gourmet supermarket at Holland Village, last month.
Non-profit started by former Singapore student to give 10,000 ofo and oBike bikes to needy kids in Myanmar
The bikes were bought from third-parties like warehouse operators who were left holding the unused bikes after ofo and oBike folded in Singapore and Malaysia.
'I knew we would have differences from time to time': ESM Goh on keeping Lee Kuan Yew as senior minister
When Mr Goh Chok Tong took over as prime minister in 1990, he decided to keep Mr Lee Kuan Yew in the Cabinet so that any differences between them could be resolved internally.
Ex-SCGS students seek to conserve old school site
Two new concepts and uses have been suggested for 37 Emerald Hill, a prime Orchard Road plot that housed the Singapore Chinese Girls' School for about 70 years.
Ultra Singapore moved to MBS Expo and Convention Centre
"We see this switch-up as an opportunity to provide a different and more immersive and intense experience,” said the organisers.