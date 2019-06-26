Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, June 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 26.
Hobbyists, commercial groups unlikely to be behind rogue drones that delayed Changi Airport flights
Drone enthusiasts and experts said local hobbyists and commercial groups are aware of the law and would not think of flying drones in a clear no-fly zone such as Changi Airport.
READ MORE HERE
Arrests of 3 Singaporeans under ISA show radicalisation threat remains, say experts
They said that the ideologies of extremist groups still have appeal even though the groups have been defeated.
READ MORE HERE
Trump threatens ‘obliteration’; Iran calls White House ‘mentally retarded’
"Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force," said US President Donald Trump.
READ MORE HERE
Malaysia accepts ruling on Pedra Branca, says Mahathir
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad cited the case to show that Asean states are able to cooperate despite disagreements.
READ MORE HERE
Fatal Jurong fire: How SCDF officers braved 30m-high black smoke and flying cylinders
One person was killed and two others injured in the blaze at a Jalan Buroh liquefied petroleum gas facility.
READ MORE HERE
How ICA officers spot fake passports: It takes an eye for detail
ICA said that it would be easier for syndicates to tamper with security features on a passport's biodata page rather than reproducing the whole genuine document.
READ MORE HERE
Deepfake videos are a problem that has to be seen to be believed, experts warn
Experts also called for greater awareness as the technology used to create fake videos is becoming more easily available. It can cost just $10 to create one in four hours.
READ MORE HERE
Firms can pay for expat kids to get spot in popular international schools
For instance, a confirmed place at Tanglin Trust School costs $176,550 while it costs $90,950 to bump up a nominee on a waiting list.
READ MORE HERE
Be careful what you wish for: Hong Kong's next leader could be worse than Carrie Lam
Some pro-democracy supporters are pressing for a leader to be chosen by Hong Kongers but the current system works for Beijing, says ST Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang.
READ MORE HERE
Blind masseuse, 70, cooks with help of her 'talking kitchen'
More special needs people like masseuse Rosie Wong are using assistive technologies to live more independently.