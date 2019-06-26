Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, June 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 26.

Hobbyists, commercial groups unlikely to be behind rogue drones that delayed Changi Airport flights



Drone enthusiasts and experts here said both groups are aware of and abide by existing drone regulations, and would not think of flying drones in a clear no-fly zone such as Changi Airport. PHOTO: ST FILE



Drone enthusiasts and experts said local hobbyists and commercial groups are aware of the law and would not think of flying drones in a clear no-fly zone such as Changi Airport.

Arrests of 3 Singaporeans under ISA show radicalisation threat remains, say experts

They said that the ideologies of extremist groups still have appeal even though the groups have been defeated.

Trump threatens ‘obliteration’; Iran calls White House ‘mentally retarded’



Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at a meeting in Teheran on June 19, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force," said US President Donald Trump.

Malaysia accepts ruling on Pedra Branca, says Mahathir



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (left) said in a keynote speech on June 25, 2019, that Malaysia accepts the International Court of Justice's 2008 ruling which awarded Pedra Branca to Singapore. PHOTOS: AFP, ST FILE



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad cited the case to show that Asean states are able to cooperate despite disagreements.

Fatal Jurong fire: How SCDF officers braved 30m-high black smoke and flying cylinders



Some of the firefighters who responded to the LPG fire in Jalan Buroh on June 21, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



One person was killed and two others injured in the blaze at a Jalan Buroh liquefied petroleum gas facility.

How ICA officers spot fake passports: It takes an eye for detail



Assistant Superintendent Candice Sin, from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's Identity Authentication and Document Analysis branch, examines suspicious travel documents detected at the checkpoints, monitors trends in forged documents and forgery methods, and runs document examination courses for ICA officers. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF



ICA said that it would be easier for syndicates to tamper with security features on a passport's biodata page rather than reproducing the whole genuine document.

Deepfake videos are a problem that has to be seen to be believed, experts warn



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO



Experts also called for greater awareness as the technology used to create fake videos is becoming more easily available. It can cost just $10 to create one in four hours.

Firms can pay for expat kids to get spot in popular international schools



United World College of South-east Asia assesses the children's school readiness or academic ability before companies buy the subscription. The funds have gone towards scholarships, building and infrastructure and professional development for teachers. SHIN MIN DAILY FILE PHOTO



For instance, a confirmed place at Tanglin Trust School costs $176,550 while it costs $90,950 to bump up a nominee on a waiting list.

Be careful what you wish for: Hong Kong's next leader could be worse than Carrie Lam



Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was voted in by an electoral college of Beijing-approved delegates, after Beijing rejected demands for universal suffrage in the city. PHOTO: REUTERS



Some pro-democracy supporters are pressing for a leader to be chosen by Hong Kongers but the current system works for Beijing, says ST Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang.

Blind masseuse, 70, cooks with help of her 'talking kitchen'



Madam Rosie Wong, who is also a masseuse, is among the many members of the disabled community here who have turned to assistive or inclusive technologies to live more independent lives. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



More special needs people like masseuse Rosie Wong are using assistive technologies to live more independently.