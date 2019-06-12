Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, June 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 12.
Global trade may fall 17% in full-blown trade war, worse than late 2000s recession: WTO
While measures that restrict trade are applied regularly, they have not been of the magnitude put in place recently.
New retail private equity bond by Temasek unit offers 3.85% yearly interest
The launch comes on the back of an earlier offering, which was oversubscribed by 7.4 times when it was issued last year.
Need a new HDB flat fast? You can book one the next day with updated Re-Offer of Balance Flats scheme
First announced in February, the expanded scheme is part of the HDB's efforts to make flats more accessible to potential home owners.
Trump-Kim summit anniversary: From Singapore to Hanoi, talks now in limbo
Analysts see no easy way out as both sides are holding to their demands while urging the other to concede.
Dentist who let therapist fit braces suspended for 4 months, fined $18,000
He was also fined $8,000 for not keeping proper notes on how he treated his patient, a 13-year-old boy.
Economic Affairs: The growing battle against big tech
The likes of Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google are no longer viewed as corporate paragons, says ST associate editor Vikram Khanna.
GrabCar fined $16,000 for leaking data of 120,000 customers in marketing e-mails
The 2017 incident arose from an e-mail mismatch where the affected customer's data was disclosed to only one other individual in each case.
SCDF incident death: Superiors didn't tell us to stop ragging ritual, says officer
The staff sergeant said the servicemen involved in the fatal incident would have listened to their superiors and stopped.
Brexit divorce deal 'will not be renegotiated', says EU's Juncker
Check in with a selfie: Jumping on the face-scan bandwagon
In Singapore, a handful of eateries and hotels have started using facial recognition, said to speed up certain processes for both themselves and their customers.