Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, June 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 12.

Global trade may fall 17% in full-blown trade war, worse than late 2000s recession: WTO



Mr Keith Rockwell (left), WTO's director for information and external relations, and Dr Henry Gao, Associate Professor, School of Law, Singapore Management University at the workshop on June 11, 2019. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



While measures that restrict trade are applied regularly, they have not been of the magnitude put in place recently.

New retail private equity bond by Temasek unit offers 3.85% yearly interest



The Temasek Holdings logo at the office at The Atrium@Orchard. PHOTO: ST FILE



The launch comes on the back of an earlier offering, which was oversubscribed by 7.4 times when it was issued last year.

Need a new HDB flat fast? You can book one the next day with updated Re-Offer of Balance Flats scheme



First announced in February, the expanded Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise is part of the HDB's efforts to make flats more accessible to potential home owners. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



First announced in February, the expanded scheme is part of the HDB's efforts to make flats more accessible to potential home owners.

Trump-Kim summit anniversary: From Singapore to Hanoi, talks now in limbo



US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signing a joint declaration to establish new ties after their historic summit in Singapore a year ago today. PHOTO: ST FILE



Analysts see no easy way out as both sides are holding to their demands while urging the other to concede.

Dentist who let therapist fit braces suspended for 4 months, fined $18,000



This is the fourth time Dr Sng Wee Hock, who owns and runs WH Dental Surgeons in Hougang, has been punished by the Singapore Dental Council. PHOTO: ST FILE



He was also fined $8,000 for not keeping proper notes on how he treated his patient, a 13-year-old boy.

Economic Affairs: The growing battle against big tech



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



The likes of Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google are no longer viewed as corporate paragons, says ST associate editor Vikram Khanna.

GrabCar fined $16,000 for leaking data of 120,000 customers in marketing e-mails



On Dec 17, 2017, GrabCar sent 399,751 marketing e-mails to a targeted group of customers but 120,747 of these contained the name and mobile number of another customer. PHOTO: GRAB



The 2017 incident arose from an e-mail mismatch where the affected customer's data was disclosed to only one other individual in each case.

SCDF incident death: Superiors didn't tell us to stop ragging ritual, says officer



Muhammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood, who in October last year had been sentenced to one year and four weeks in jail for pushing Corporal Kok Yuen Chin into the well and telling another officer to delete footage of the incident, is currently under home detention. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



The staff sergeant said the servicemen involved in the fatal incident would have listened to their superiors and stopped.

Brexit divorce deal 'will not be renegotiated', says EU's Juncker



Juncker takes part in an interview with the Politico news website. PHOTO: REUTERS



Even so, some changes could be made to an accompanying political declaration on future relations, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

Check in with a selfie: Jumping on the face-scan bandwagon



When this reporter tested the facial recognition system at Old Town's Suntec City outlet last week, it was not as quick as touted. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



In Singapore, a handful of eateries and hotels have started using facial recognition, said to speed up certain processes for both themselves and their customers.

