Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, July 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 3.
More unrest feared amid signs of growing rift in Hong Kong society
The cracks in Hong Kong society will only widen, with more unrest on the horizon, unless the government and the anti-extradition protesters both compromise, observers said.
GIC takes more defensive portfolio stance amid uncertainties
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC warned in its latest report that the investment landscape continues to point to low and volatile returns.
EU leaders choose IMF's Christine Lagarde to head European Central Bank after marathon summit
The leaders reached a deal to fill the bloc's top jobs, including picking German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission.
What you need to know about the extradition Bill protests in Hong Kong
Hong Kongers have been protesting against a since-suspended extradition Bill for weeks. Here's a primer to get you up to speed.
Economic Affairs: Singapore's coming banking revolution
Associate Editor Vikram Khanna looks at how the entry of digital-only banks will be a game changer for the industry and for consumers.
Zahid's comeback may reignite Mahathir's hostility towards Umno
The Umno chief's return from sabbatical was likely spurred by the party's pact with new ally Parti Islam SeMalaysia.
‘The wealthy are not giving enough’: Panellist speaks up on privilege
A panel highlighted the need to get Singaporeans to step out of their "cocoons" to do more.
Part-time job seekers and companies get help to try out working arrangements
The Career Trial scheme lets employers and job seekers try out a work arrangement for up to three months. The Government foots the bill for a training allowance of between $7.50 and $15 per hour.
Free installation of smoke detectors in HDB rental flats till 2021
Smoke detectors have been installed in about 12,000 Housing Board rental flats since June last year as part of plans to introduce the devices in new residential homes and public rental units.
Mum to 20 and counting: She opens her home and heart to children from disadvantaged backgrounds
Being a foster parent is not without challenges, said Madam Fong Wai Kheng, but even after 19 years, she has no plans to stop.