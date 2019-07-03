Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, July 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 3.

More unrest feared amid signs of growing rift in Hong Kong society



Hong Kong police arriving early yesterday after protesters stormed the Legislative Council building. The officers fired tear gas to regain control of the city's Parliament. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The cracks in Hong Kong society will only widen, with more unrest on the horizon, unless the government and the anti-extradition protesters both compromise, observers said.

GIC takes more defensive portfolio stance amid uncertainties



GIC has reduced its allocation to developed market equities, which stands at 19 per cent as at March 31. PHOTO: REUTERS



Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC warned in its latest report that the investment landscape continues to point to low and volatile returns.

EU leaders choose IMF's Christine Lagarde to head European Central Bank after marathon summit



Lagarde (above) announced she would step down “temporarily” from the IMF. PHOTO: REUTERS



The leaders reached a deal to fill the bloc's top jobs, including picking German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission.

What you need to know about the extradition Bill protests in Hong Kong



Protesters inside a chamber after breaking into the Legislative Council building on Monday. They also damaged monitors and sprayed graffiti on the furniture and walls. PHOTO: REUTERS



Hong Kongers have been protesting against a since-suspended extradition Bill for weeks. Here's a primer to get you up to speed.

Economic Affairs: Singapore's coming banking revolution



ST ILLUSTRATION : MANNY FRANCISCO



Associate Editor Vikram Khanna looks at how the entry of digital-only banks will be a game changer for the industry and for consumers.

Zahid's comeback may reignite Mahathir's hostility towards Umno



The comeback of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) could stir PM Mahathir Mohamad into action, as Mr Zahid pursues a swift return to power by making Umno an ally to his former mentor, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. PHOTO: BERNAMA



The Umno chief's return from sabbatical was likely spurred by the party's pact with new ally Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

‘The wealthy are not giving enough’: Panellist speaks up on privilege



The Straits Times editor-at-large, Han Fook Kwang (left), chairs a panel discussion, in partnership with Singapore Kindness Movement, on the topic of giving back to society by the privileged. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



A panel highlighted the need to get Singaporeans to step out of their "cocoons" to do more.

Part-time job seekers and companies get help to try out working arrangements



Job seekers at the Adapt and Grow Career Fair at the HDB Hub on July 2, 2019. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The Career Trial scheme lets employers and job seekers try out a work arrangement for up to three months. The Government foots the bill for a training allowance of between $7.50 and $15 per hour.

Free installation of smoke detectors in HDB rental flats till 2021



Madam Marina Mohd Ali, 32, believes that the Home Fire Alarm Device will help ensure the safety of her children when they are alone at home, as neighbours will be able to hear the alarm go off. If triggered by a false alarm, it can be reset by pushing the button in its centre. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Smoke detectors have been installed in about 12,000 Housing Board rental flats since June last year as part of plans to introduce the devices in new residential homes and public rental units.

Mum to 20 and counting: She opens her home and heart to children from disadvantaged backgrounds



The 64-year-old housewife, who has two children, has been a mother to 18 foster children as well. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Being a foster parent is not without challenges, said Madam Fong Wai Kheng, but even after 19 years, she has no plans to stop.

