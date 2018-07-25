Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, July 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 25.
Malaysia will honour water deal with Singapore, says Foreign Minister
Mr Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia will seek to restart negotiations on pricing, while describing discussions over the high-speed rail as the "immediate and urgent" concern.
Trump praises rapport with Kim Jong Un, hails dismantling of North Korea's missile test site
Hitting back at criticism that his Singapore summit with the North Korean leader has so far yielded few concrete results, the US President suggested his newfound rapport with him was bearing fruit.
Hundreds missing, several feared dead, after Laos dam collapse
The disaster left more than 6,600 people homeless and caused flash floods which swept away homes.
Wildfires kill at least 74 near Athens, families embrace as flames close in
The fires swept through a resort in Mati, trapping people in cars and on the edge of cliffs as others were forced to jump off to survive.
MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification processes
The authority issued a statement in the wake of Singapore's worst cyber attack when the personal data of 1.5 million SingHealth patients was stolen.
Youth sentenced to probation for drug-related offences bought Ice to help his teacher
Khairul Naim Mohamad Nasir had bought methamphetamine - also known as Ice - for his secondary school teacher after she confided in him about her consumption of the drug.
Wong Kah Chun to conduct New York Philharmonic's Lunar New Year concert
The 32-year-old will conduct its annual Lunar New Year concert in February, the latest in a string of achievements after winning a prestigious conducting competition in 2016.
From building homes to building bridges, 78-year-old is still helping others
Mr Li De Yan built houses during the growing years of Singapore's construction sector. For the past two decades, he has helped build bridges between communities of elderly people.
Football: World Cup stars Neymar, Mbappe and Griezmann missing as PSG, Atletico announce ICC squads
Fans can still catch a glimpse of PSG's new signing Gianluigi Buffon. The French giants will be competing in the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup along with Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.
Singer Demi Lovato reported hospitalised for apparent heroin overdose: Reports
The 25-year-old, who has spoken openly about cocaine and alcohol abuse, was found unconscious at her home and received emergency treatment.