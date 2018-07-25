Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, July 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 25.

Malaysia will honour water deal with Singapore, says Foreign Minister



The city skyline of Kuala Lumpur seen in a photo taken on May 8, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia will seek to restart negotiations on pricing, while describing discussions over the high-speed rail as the "immediate and urgent" concern.

Trump praises rapport with Kim Jong Un, hails dismantling of North Korea's missile test site



US President Donald Trump singing along as he takes the stage to Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA, at the veterans' convention in Kansas City. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Hitting back at criticism that his Singapore summit with the North Korean leader has so far yielded few concrete results, the US President suggested his newfound rapport with him was bearing fruit.

Hundreds missing, several feared dead, after Laos dam collapse



The accident reportedly happened at a hydropower dam in Attapeu province, releasing five billion cubic metres of water - more than two million Olympic-size swimming pools. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/ATTAPEU TODAY



The disaster left more than 6,600 people homeless and caused flash floods which swept away homes.

Wildfires kill at least 74 near Athens, families embrace as flames close in



Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish flames during a wildfire at the village of Kineta, near Athens, on July 24, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



The fires swept through a resort in Mati, trapping people in cars and on the edge of cliffs as others were forced to jump off to survive.

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification processes



The MAS recommended that banks verify customers with additional information before undertaking transactions, such as one-time passwords, pin numbers or biometrics. PHOTO: ST FILE



The authority issued a statement in the wake of Singapore's worst cyber attack when the personal data of 1.5 million SingHealth patients was stolen.

Youth sentenced to probation for drug-related offences bought Ice to help his teacher



Khairul Naim Mohamad Nasir (left), who was given a probation sentence for drug-related offences, with his lawyer Anil Balchandani. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Khairul Naim Mohamad Nasir had bought methamphetamine - also known as Ice - for his secondary school teacher after she confided in him about her consumption of the drug.

Wong Kah Chun to conduct New York Philharmonic's Lunar New Year concert



Wong Kah Chun is hoping to include a few works from South-east Asia when he conducts the New York Philharmonic on Feb 6. PHOTO: ST FILE



The 32-year-old will conduct its annual Lunar New Year concert in February, the latest in a string of achievements after winning a prestigious conducting competition in 2016.

From building homes to building bridges, 78-year-old is still helping others



Mr Li De Yan holding packet meals at Kembangan-Chai Chee Seniors Activity Centre, on July 11, 2018. The retiree is among the longest and oldest serving volunteer at the centre and delivers meals to the immobile and sick elderly. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Mr Li De Yan built houses during the growing years of Singapore's construction sector. For the past two decades, he has helped build bridges between communities of elderly people.

Football: World Cup stars Neymar, Mbappe and Griezmann missing as PSG, Atletico announce ICC squads



(From left) Neymar, Mbappe and Griezmann.were among big names not included in the line-ups. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE



Fans can still catch a glimpse of PSG's new signing Gianluigi Buffon. The French giants will be competing in the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup along with Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

Singer Demi Lovato reported hospitalised for apparent heroin overdose: Reports



Pop star Demi Lovato has spoken openly about cocaine and alcohol abuse. She was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital due to a suspected overdose on July 24, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



The 25-year-old, who has spoken openly about cocaine and alcohol abuse, was found unconscious at her home and received emergency treatment.

