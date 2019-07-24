Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, July 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 24.

PMDs on fire: LTA reviewing end-2020 deadline for device safety compliance

Conforming with the UL2272 standard - a certification system that evaluates PMDs on the safety of their electrical systems - would significantly improve safety against fire and electrical hazards, said LTA.

Britain's incoming PM Boris Johnson rallies Conservative Party members as Brexit revolt looms

He told Conservative members of Parliament that the UK will leave the European Union on Oct 31 and there won't be an early general election.

Earnings and trade optimism push Wall St toward record high

Stocks extended gains late in the session after Bloomberg reported that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Shanghai next week for face-to-face trade meetings with Chinese officials.

Former Chinese Premier Li Peng, known for Tiananmen crackdown, dies at 90

He was one of the longest-serving members of the Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee, serving three five-year terms until 2002.

Some cabbies avoid picking up drunk passengers, citing nasty experiences

Some claimed to have been attacked or to have had vulgarities hurled at them. Others said their taxis were soiled or their passengers ran off without paying the fare.

Measles on the rise, with 17 cases last week, says Health Ministry

The cases were found at two locations - a residential home for persons with intellectual disability in Hougang and a foreign worker dormitory in Punggol.

Inaccuracies in annual US trafficking in persons report: Singapore

The report last month by the US State Department said there were 16 trafficking cases investigated in Singapore last year, of which 10 involved sex trafficking and six were related to labour trafficking.

Video captures SCDF officers arguing over whether instruction to push NSF into pump well was given

The video clip that was shown in court on Tuesday was taken from a police officer's body-worn camera when the police questioned two SCDF officers.

At US$437,500, Nike running shoes smash auction record for sneakers

The so-called Nike Moon Shoe was designed by Nike co-founder and track coach Bill Bowerman for runners at the 1972 Olympics trials.

Snap, print, go: Instant photo printers are right on trend

Sales of instant photo printers with a camera function grew by 109 per cent in the first five months of this year in South-east Asia, compared with last year, according to market research firm GfK.

