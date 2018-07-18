Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, July 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 18.

Donald Trump tries to calm political storm over Putin summit, says he misspoke

The US President had stunned the world by shying away from criticising Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for Moscow's actions.

READ MORE HERE

Long lines as durians go for nothing amid supply glut from Malaysia

The hot weather - which makes durians ripen faster - in Malaysia has caused an oversupply, leading to falling prices here.

READ MORE HERE

SIA dethrones Qatar Airways to clinch Skytrax world's best airline title after 10 years

Singapore's national carrier also bagged the top spot in three other categories in the global survey of more than 20 million travellers - Best First Class, Best First Class seat and Best Asian Airline.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ben Davis' deferment case merits serious thought 'even within Mindef's current framework', says FAS

"We wish for a balanced approach to be taken, to promote and enhance burgeoning talent without at the same time compromising the integrity of the national service agenda."

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: When life gave him lemons, he made ramen

Mr Melvin Ang is no stranger to hardship, thanks to his father's gambling debts. He tells his own story of how he found his way out of shame and poverty.

READ MORE HERE

Indian girl, 11, raped by 17 men over weeks

In the country's latest horrific sexual assault case, all 17 men have been arrested for the alleged rape of the girl, who has a hearing disability.

READ MORE HERE

British caver says he has been approached by US, British lawyers over Elon Musk's 'pedo' comment

"I can't let it go. There's too much out there already," Vern Unsworth told Reuters after the Tesla chief directed abuse at him on Twitter.

READ MORE HERE

Is Chinatown losing its local flavour?

Amid an influx of eateries selling mala hotpot alongside shops touting kitschy souvenirs, some tourism and heritage experts are questioning if Chinatown is losing its local flavour.

READ MORE HERE

2.5m python caught in HDB flat in Jalan Bukit Merah area, pees while being caught

Handlers from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority were called in, with two men seen in a video attempting to trap the snake in the flat's living room.

READ MORE HERE

Sports Hub investigates complaints about security staff conduct at K-pop concert

Fans at Wanna One's July 13 concert had accused security staff of aggressive behaviour - including pulling hair and ripping up tickets - in upholding a no photo-taking policy.

READ MORE HERE