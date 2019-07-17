Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, July 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 17.

Auditor-General finds lapses in public agencies: Key findings of annual report

The Auditor-General flagged weaknesses in IT controls as well as irregularities in procurement and the management of contracts in several government ministries and agencies.

What Singapore's first dementia care village in Sembawang could be like

The Ministry of Health and the Urban Redevelopment Authority said the Gibraltar Crescent village is meant to complement home-based care and dementia daycare services currently available in Singapore.

Malaysia lowers voting age to 18: New voters a high-risk gamble for Pakatan Harapan

Pakatan Harapan fulfilled one of its key election pledges and proved its reformist credentials on Tuesday when Malaysia's lawmakers agreed to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

'Everything is gone': Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire

Six people were injured and about 100 residents had to be evacuated as a result of the blaze on Monday.

Economic Affairs: A currency war is on the cards

The US is likely to pay closer scrutiny to potential currency manipulation as interest rates fall around the world, says Associate Editor Vikram Khanna.

A maid's horror tale: Four moneylenders, four loan sharks, and a $4,500 debt

The Government has unveiled new measures to tackle the trend of foreign work pass holders borrowing money here.

Malaysia gay sex video: Another three suspects, including aide of high-ranking leader, arrested in Johor

On Sunday, six people were arrested by the police as part of ongoing investigations into the sex video scandal.

Former German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen is first woman to win top EU job

She secured approval from socialist and liberal lawmakers which, together with the endorsement by her fellow conservatives, gives her a stronger mandate to tackle issues such as climate change and trade.

Beware the dangers of smart homes

The growth of smart home devices increases the number of targets for attack and the potential impact of a breach, if the systems are not secured.

British doctors reveal separation of twins joined at the head

The highly complex surgery involved multiple operations on Safa and Marwa Ullah, who were born in Pakistan in January 2017.

