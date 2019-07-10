Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, July 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 10.

UK billionaire inventor James Dyson buys biggest penthouse in Singapore



PHOTOS: GUOCOLAND, DYSON



It is believed the Tanjong Pagar unit occupying the 62nd to 64th floors is valued at over $100m.

No resolution in sight as critics say Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's move is 'too little, too late'



PHOTO: NYTIMES



The government is waiting for public opinion to turn in its favour, as some believe the anti-extradition Bill protests have hurt Hong Kong, says ST East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.

Family of former SA Tours boss in legal battle with mistress over transfer of shares



ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW



The wife and children of the former boss of SA Tours, who now has dementia, allege that his mistress fraudulently transferred his stake in the travel agency to herself.

Spreading Happy-ness: Seniors' exercise programme is fighting frailty



ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The programme, which has helped frail senior citizens improve their mental well-being, memory, functional ability and strength, will be expanded across Singapore.

China urges US to cancel $3b arms sale to Taiwan



PHOTO: REUTERS



Beijing said Washington is violating the "one China" principle. Meanwhile, experts warned of a Chinese retaliation.

Four Singapore Airlines A380 planes to be inspected after safety agency alert



PHOTO: REUTERS



The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued an alert about cracks in a part of the wing in the early models of the planes.

Tech Life Hacks: New Funan mall no longer just for geeks

Geeks have lost Funan as their second home, and with Sim Lim Square under the threat of en bloc, they might as well just stay at home, says former ST tech editor Oo Gin Lee.

Clean water from humid air? Just add sunlight



ST PHOTO: LEE HUP KHENG



An NUS research team has developed a gel that can, with natural sunlight, harvest clean water from humid air, including evaporation from water bodies like reservoirs.

Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians

The 66-year-old retiree had raised his two sons as a single father after his wife was killed by a falling tree 12 years ago.

Beauty goes high-tech: AI and AR are being used to spot imperfections on your face



ST PHOTO: SAMUEL RUBY



Beauty companies have launched apps and online tools to help customers analyse their faces to spot issues and experiment virtually with beauty products.

